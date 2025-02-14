WORLD
1 min read
Roadside bomb kills multiple mine workers in Pakistan's south
A truck transporting coal miners in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan was hit by a roadside bomb, killing 11 and wounding six.
Roadside bomb kills multiple mine workers in Pakistan's south
A miner covered in coal dust sits inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. / Reuters
February 14, 2025

A bomb targeting a vehicle carrying coal miners in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 11 people and wounded six others, local officials said on Friday.

The truck had brought the workers to a mine in the Harnai area of Balochistan province, where Pakistan is battling a separatist insurgency.

"An improvised explosive device was planted at the roadside which exploded when truck carting coal miners reached the site," a military official said.

The official, who declined to be identified, added that it may have been a remote-operated device.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. But the proscribed terrorist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has carried out similar attacks in the past to target migrant workers from other parts of the country.

The region's deputy commissioner, Hazrat Wali Agha, said 17 miners were in the truck when the bomb went off.

A doctor at the local hospital said two of the wounded are in critical condition.

Mineral-rich Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, has been the scene of a decade-old insurgency by separatist ethnic Baloch groups. Other terrorist groups are also operating in the area.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us