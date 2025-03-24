WORLD
1 min read
Former Kyrgyz PM: Only Global South must lead peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine
In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Djoomart Otorbaev, former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, warns that the Ukraine conflict marks a broader power shift, where "the Global South becomes more influential, while the West is retreating."
Trump's Ukraine Shift: West's Retreat and the Rise of the Global South / TRT World
Abhishek G BhayaAbhishek G Bhaya
March 24, 2025

As US and Russian officials hold talks in Saudi Arabia to end the Ukraine war on Monday, former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Djoomart Otorbaev tells TRT World in an exclusive interview via Zoom that the Ukraine conflict is part of a larger global shift—one where “the Global South gets more influential, [while] the West is retreating.”

He argues that only non-Western nations, particularly BRICS members, should lead peacekeeping efforts, as NATO’s involvement is unacceptable to Russia.

Highlighting economic shifts, he notes that China and India are outpacing the West in the technological race, reshaping global power dynamics. Otorbaev stresses that “the name of the game in the modern world… is competitiveness,” urging nations to adapt to the new global order.

TRT Global - Only Global South troops can ensure lasting peace in Ukraine, says former Kyrgyz PM Otorbaev

TRT Global - In an exclusive interview with TRT World, former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Djoomart Otorbaev argues that European plans to send troops to Ukraine are unfeasible.

🔗



SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
US envoy Steve Witkoff fails to convince Netanyahu to be flexible in Gaza truce talks — report
US envoy Steve Witkoff fails to convince Netanyahu to be flexible in Gaza truce talks — report
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us