TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye submits statement to ICJ, condemns Israel’s attacks on UNRWA facilities
Türkiye’s statement highlights that Israel’s hostility toward UNRWA extends beyond recent attacks.
Türkiye submits statement to ICJ, condemns Israel’s attacks on UNRWA facilities
#MEA01 : 2024 Nobel Prizes announced / Archivo AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
March 1, 2025

Türkiye has submitted a statement to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), asserting that Israel’s attacks on UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) facilities in Gaza violate international law and UN conventions, a senior Turkish lawmaker has announced.

Cuneyt Yuksel, head of the Turkish Parliament’s Justice Committee and a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, said on Thursday that the statement underscores Israel’s legal obligations concerning UN agencies, international organisations, and third states operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement was prepared under Article 66, Paragraph 2 of the ICJ statute and was submitted as part of an advisory opinion request initiated by the UN General Assembly on December 19.

Türkiye’s legal committee, which is monitoring the ongoing genocide case at the ICJ, collaborated with the Turkish Foreign Ministry to draft the submission.

TRT Global - Türkiye submits written statement to ICJ on Israel's obligations

TRT Global - Türkiye's written statement emphasises three key issues: the responsibilities of UN member states, the privileges and immunities of the UN, and Israel's obligations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

🔗

Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid

Türkiye’s statement highlights that Israel’s hostility toward UNRWA extends beyond recent attacks. “Since its establishment, Israel has actively obstructed the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian aid and services to Palestinians,” Yuksel noted.

The submission asserts that Israel’s latest strikes on UNRWA buildings, schools, and aid facilities in Gaza amount to violations of international law, including the UN Charter and the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN.

Furthermore, Türkiye condemns Israel’s attempts to dismantle UNRWA, stressing that such actions undermine international humanitarian law and fundamental humanitarian principles.

Call for legal action and compliance

Türkiye has urged the ICJ to formally recognise Israel’s legal responsibilities and to ensure the protection of UN operations in occupied Palestinian territories.

“Israel’s actions against UNRWA blatantly contradict the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and human rights law,” Yuksel emphasised.

Türkiye also criticised Israel’s failure to implement UN General Assembly Resolutions 181 and 194, which are crucial to achieving a two-state solution and securing Palestinian refugees' rights.

The statement further argues that Israel’s blockade on UNRWA activities violates the Fourth Geneva Convention and the provisional measures issued by the ICJ in the genocide case.

“Israel has neglected its obligation to guarantee the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, worsening the humanitarian crisis,” Yuksel added.

TRT Global - Israeli parliament set to approve bill on annexing settlements around Jerusalem: Report

TRT Global - The bill "proposes the creation of 'metropolitan Jerusalem,' which would incorporate nearby West Bank settlements, fully annexing them to Israel," an Israeli media reported.

🔗

Türkiye’s firm stance on Palestine

Türkiye asserts that Israel’s impunity not only deepens Palestinian suffering but also weakens the international legal system.

“The ICJ must take decisive action to uphold Israel’s legal obligations and implement effective measures to ensure compliance,” the statement urges.

Türkiye also stressed that UNRWA plays an irreplaceable role in assisting 2.4 million Palestinians in the occupied territories. Citing UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Yüksel described UNRWA as “the backbone of humanitarian efforts in Gaza.”

Reaffirming Türkiye’s unwavering support for a two-state solution, Yüksel concluded that Ankara will continue advocating for Palestinian rights through diplomatic efforts at the UN and other international platforms.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us