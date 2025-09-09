Qatar has denied reports claiming it was informed in advance of the Israeli attack on Doha, describing them as “baseless”.

The White House said on Tuesday that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff had been told to inform Qatari officials of the impending Israeli strike.

The White House assured Qatar that such an attack "will not happen again on their soil" after Israel carried out a strike in Doha targeting senior Hamas officials.

The Pentagon had notified the White House earlier in the day that Israel was launching a strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar.

US President Donald Trump spoke separately with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the incident, according to White House officials.

"The president told the Qatari leader that the US feels badly about the location of the attack," a spokesperson said.