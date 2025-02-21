TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye launches global forums on building 'A Fairer World'
Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye has consistently advocated for restructuring international institutions to be more inclusive, the country's Directorate of Communications says.
Türkiye launches global forums on building 'A Fairer World'
Türkiye launches global forums on building 'A Fairer World' / AA Archive
February 21, 2025

The Directorate of Communications of Türkiye has launched an ambitious series of international panels across 20 countries, promoting dialogue on global governance reform.

The initiative, themed "A Fairer World Is Possible," comes as part of the country's Stratcom Public Forum programme.

Following recent sessions in Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Germany, the series continued in Rome on Tuesday, with upcoming forums planned across major European capitals.

"President Erdogan's statement that 'the world is bigger than five' represents a powerful call for rebuilding the international system on the foundation of justice," said Fahrettin Altun, Head of Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, in a video address.

The "five" refers to the permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, UK, France, Russia, and China.

The initiative reflects Türkiye's growing efforts to influence global diplomatic discourse, particularly regarding UN reform. Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye has consistently advocated for restructuring international institutions to be more inclusive.

What's next?

The panel series will continue throughout February with sessions scheduled in the UK, Poland, Belgium and France.

Altun emphasised that the forums aim to facilitate dialogue between governments, civil society organisations, media outlets, and think tanks.

"We are not just highlighting problems but focusing on solutions," he said, adding that Türkiye "maintains a strong belief in the possibility of a fairer world through collective international efforts."

The initiative comes at a time when multilateral institutions face increasing scrutiny over their effectiveness in addressing global challenges.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us