South Korean Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su has been suspended after being named commander of a short-lived martial law declared by President Yoon Suk-yeol last week.

Park is among at least six military commanders suspended as investigations expand into their roles in Yoon's December 3 martial law declaration, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News on Thursday.

Following Yoon's announcement, a military decree banning political activities and imposing media control was issued under Park's name.

However, Park told lawmakers he learned about the order through Yoon's televised address on December 3 and denied drafting the decree.

Park offered to step down after the martial law was lifted due to parliamentary rejection, but Yoon declined his resignation.

The failed attempt to impose martial law has triggered multiple investigations and a political crisis, with mounting calls for Yoon to resign.

Court warrants

The president's former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun has been arrested, while Yoon and his aides face charges of treason, insurrection, and other offences.

Authorities have also detained Cho Ji-ho, head of the Korean National Police Agency, and Kim Bong-sik, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

The two are accused of ordering officers to block lawmakers from entering the parliament compound to prevent the reversal of the martial law decree. Police are seeking court warrants for their arrests as part of the widening probe.

Yoon declared martial law on December 3, but 190 lawmakers convened and passed a motion to lift it, forcing him to rescind the decision.

The incident has led to calls for his resignation, including from members of his People Power Party.​​​​​​​

The 63-year-old leader is the first sitting president to face charges of treason and insurrection, alongside a ban on overseas travel. He could also face arrest.