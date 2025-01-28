Türkiye's focus on Africa has become increasingly significant in recent years due to a combination of strategic, economic and diplomatic interests. One of the foremost reasons for Türkiye's engagement with Africa is the continent's burgeoning economies. With a rapidly expanding consumer base and emerging markets, Africa presents vast opportunities for trade and investment.

Türkiye aims to diversify its trade partnerships, reducing reliance on traditional markets in Europe and Asia. Additionally, Africa is endowed with abundant natural resources, including minerals, oil and gas. Securing access to these resources is crucial for Türkiye to fuel its own economic growth and ensure energy security.

Soft power strategy

Strengthening ties with African countries is a strategic move to boost Türkiye's influence in global politics and multilateral organisations such as the United Nations. Africa's 54 countries constitute a significant voting bloc in these organisations, and close relations with these nations can bolster Türkiye's international standing.

Türkiye also employs cultural diplomacy, humanitarian aid and development projects to build a positive image and foster goodwill among African nations. This soft power strategy helps Türkiye to establish itself as a benevolent and reliable partner in Africa.

“Türkiye's Africa policy prioritises diplomacy and economy. Türkiye, which has opened embassies in almost every African country, is shifting its relations with them from the macro level to the micro level. For example, Türkiye now has a micro-level Somalia policy, the foundations of which were laid in 2011. Türkiye has directed its Somalia policy, which started with providing aid, to a policy of strategic and economic co-operation. It has evolved into a ‘win-win’ policy,” says Africa specialist Ibrahim Tigli.

“The economic relationship, which was $3 billion until 20 years ago, is close to $50 billion today. Africa is an important and sustainable market for Türkiye. Today, many African countries do not even produce basic raw materials. Türkiye functions as a production area to reduce Africa's deficit,” he added.

Impacts on regional and global security

Collaborating with African nations on counterterrorism efforts is also essential for regional and global security. Türkiye aims to support African countries in combating terrorism, which also contributes to its own national security. Stability in Africa can help manage migration flows, a significant concern for Türkiye due to its position as a transit country for migrants heading to Europe.

To facilitate easier trade and investment, Türkiye has signed numerous bilateral trade agreements with individual African countries, which aim to remove barriers, reduce tariffs and promote economic cooperation.

Turkish companies are increasingly involved in major infrastructure projects across Africa, including the construction of roads, bridges, airports, and energy facilities. These projects boost local economies and create opportunities for Turkish businesses.

“Türkiye also supports development and infrastructure works in African countries. Ports in five such countries were built by Turkish companies. At the same time, airports in countries such as Senegal, Somalia and Sierra Leone were built and are being operated by Turkish companies. In countries such as Tanzania, Morocco and Ethiopia, Turkish companies have built railways and have been involved in the construction and services of some countries,” Tigli says.

Increasing diplomatic missions

In the past decade, Türkiye has significantly expanded its diplomatic presence in Africa by opening new embassies in various capitals. This expansion aims to strengthen bilateral relations and promote political cooperation. Frequent visits by Turkish officials to African countries help solidify diplomatic ties and encourage collaboration on various fronts, including trade, security, and cultural exchange.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) plays a pivotal role in Türkiye's development aid strategy. TIKA implements numerous projects in Africa, focusing on sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture to support sustainable development. Türkiye also provides substantial humanitarian aid to African nations affected by conflicts, natural disasters, and other crises. This aid enhances Türkiye's image as a compassionate and supportive partner.

“The AK Party government (under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan) continued to pursue a proactive foreign policy, especially in the once-neglected regions. It is no surprise, therefore, that the Strategy on the Development of the Economic Relations, prepared by the Under-Secretariat of Foreign Trade in 2003, followed the Action Plan for Opening Up to Africa under the AK Party government,” says another Africa specialist Abdul Malik Abdullah from Ghana.

Strengthening cultural ties

Türkiye offers scholarships to African students, enabling them to pursue higher education in Turkish universities. Additionally, it builds educational institutions in Africa to promote knowledge exchange and capacity building. Initiatives such as Turkish cultural centres and language programs help foster mutual understanding and strengthen cultural ties between Türkiye and African countries.

“The AK Party has assumed a greater role in regional and world politics. Its engagement with African countries is an important part of this new foreign policy vision. To this end, the AK Party government has used humanitarian aid and development assistance as a means to develop its relations with African countries, which would, in turn, complement Türkiye’s commercial interests. In line with this approach, government agencies, including TIKA and AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), have increased their activities in Africa and provided humanitarian and development support to many African countries. Several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) also operate in African countries and enhance Türkiye’s visibility and prestige in the region,” Abdul Malik adds.

Türkiye also provides military training and support to African nations to help them combat terrorism and enhance their defence capabilities. This cooperation includes joint exercises, training programs, and the provision of military equipment. Türkiye actively participates in and supports United Nations peacekeeping missions in Africa. By contributing to these missions, Türkiye helps maintain peace and stability in conflict-prone areas.

Türkiye's increasing focus on Africa is an evidence to its strategic vision of establishing a robust and multifaceted partnership with the continent. Through economic engagement, political and diplomatic relations, development aid, cultural exchange, and security cooperation,

Türkiye aims to build a comprehensive and mutually beneficial relationship with African nations. This approach not only enhances Türkiye's global influence but also contributes to the development and stability of Africa, making it a key player in the continent's future.