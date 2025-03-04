The US and Ukraine are on track to sign a critical minerals deal as soon as Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The pending action could come just days after US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy got into a bitter public dispute in the Oval Office on Friday that derailed plans to sign the agreement that day.

Trump ultimately booted Zelenskyy from the White House, and he then departed the US to meet with European allies.

Two anonymous sources cautioned that nothing is final, but said Trump has indicated he wants to finalise the deal before he addresses a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening, according to ABC News.

Trump on Monday signalled hope for the future of the agreement, saying he does not believe it is dead following last week's bitter meeting with Zelenskyy.

"It's a great deal for us, because, you know, Biden, very, very, foolishly, stupidly, frankly, gave $300 billion, $350 billion, more accurately, to a country to fight and to try and do things. And you know what happened? We get nothing," he said, referring to his predecessor, Joe Biden.

"What we're doing is getting that all back, and a lot more than that. And we need, it's very important for this business that we're talking about here with chips and semiconductors and everything else, we need rare earths. And the deal we have is we have the finest rare earths," he added.

Tense ties

Last week, tensions escalated after Zelenskyy raised doubts over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin could be trusted in any negotiations aimed at ending the war, citing past agreements that the Russian leader repeatedly broke in the years leading up to the full-scale war he launched on his eastern European neighbour.

Trump had already ruled out Ukraine's membership in NATO, the transatlantic defensive alliance which requires unanimous support for any new member to be admitted.

Following the fracas, Zelenskyy abruptly departed the White House, leaving the critical minerals deal unsigned, and cancelling a planned joint press conference with Trump.