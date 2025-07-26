WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
F1 icon Hamilton speaks up for children dying in Gaza, calls for ceasefire
'We can no longer stay silent,' the Formula 1 legend says, referring to deaths of children caused by hunger and malnutrition following months of Israeli blockade of Gaza.
F1 icon Hamilton speaks up for children dying in Gaza, calls for ceasefire
Lewis Hamilton, is a seven-time Formula 1 champion who is moved by Gaza's plight. / AA
July 26, 2025

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, reacted strongly to the deaths of children caused by hunger and malnutrition following months of Israeli blockade of Gaza and a few aid distribution centres that have also been subjected to inhumane attacks, saying, "We can no longer stay silent."

In a social media story ahead of this weekend's race in Belgium, Hamilton shared a UNICEF post that mentioned that "More than 100 children were killed in intensified strikes in Gaza during the first week of July, according to reports. The killing of children has continued every day since. Ceasefire now."

"We can no longer stay silent," Hamilton stated in a social media post.

Deaths from hunger and malnutrition, particularly among children, are also increasing due to the blockade of Gaza, along with Israeli attacks.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Friday that the number of Palestinians who died from hunger and malnutrition during Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has passed 120, including 83 children.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing over 59,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

RelatedTRT Global - 'Criminal siege': Gaza faces imminent mass death of 100,000 children amid baby formula shortage

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us