WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
No new talks until Israel fulfils Gaza deal obligations: Hamas
Israel has delayed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners from its jails in exchange for six Israeli captives and four bodies released by Hamas.
No new talks until Israel fulfils Gaza deal obligations: Hamas
Hamas confirmed that his group was communicating with mediators regarding Israel’s repeated violations of the Gaza agreement. / AA Archive
February 24, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it will not engage in any new negotiations until Israel honours its obligations under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

"The resistance will not engage in any new negotiations unless the occupation adheres to the agreement and implements the first-phase obligations," Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanou said in a statement on Monday.

"The failure to implement the humanitarian protocol and the delayed release of prisoners…is evidence of the occupation's intention to disrupt the agreement," he added.​​​​​​​

On Saturday, Israel delayed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners from its jails in exchange for six Israeli captives and four bodies released by Hamas, citing what it called "degrading handover ceremonies."

The Hamas spokesperson warned that Israel’s failure to fully implement the terms of the Gaza deal “does not serve efforts to complete the release of the remaining Israeli captives."

Israel's genocidal war

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of serving his personal agenda and disregarding the lives of Israeli captives.

Qanou confirmed that his group was communicating with mediators regarding Israel’s repeated violations of the Gaza agreement.

The international backing for the agreement "obliges the (Israeli) occupation to respect it and implement its phases without evasion, just as the resistance has committed to do," he added.

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us