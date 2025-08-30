About 14,000 migrants en route to the US have returned to South America in what has been described as an unprecedented surge in reverse migration, according to a report.

Southbound migration dramatically rose from January to July, as outlined in Friday’s report by the governments of Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica.

The trilateral mission, supported by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, monitored key migration routes and checkpoints across the three countries between July 21 and August 1st.

“The mission allowed us to verify that transit restrictions in the Darien jungle, along with stricter immigration policies in the United States, led to a 97 percent reduction in irregular northbound migration between January and August 2025,” it said.

It is in stark contrast to the more than 260,000 migrants who made the crossing during the same period in 2024.

Violence on the route