From India, to Brazil, to Haiti, migrants described being treated “worse than dogs”, many with their hands and sometimes legs cuffed and chained together. Some of the detained and deported still have marks from the cuffs they placed in.

Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants in America has resulted in 8000 ICE arrests since his inauguration on January 20, with just under 500 of those arrests being released for various reasons, according to CNN.