WORLD
2 min read
Russia and US prepare for more talks: Kremlin
Moscow confirmed that expert negotiations with Washington are in progress after Trump and Putin’s latest discussion, as concerns grow over how the talks could affect Ukraine and its allies.
Russia and US prepare for more talks: Kremlin
The Kremlin said that Trump and Putin will meet in person after proper preparation. / AP
June 28, 2019

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that preparations were being made for expert-level talks between Russia and the United States to follow up on a high-level meeting last week and an earlier call between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that there was an understanding that Trump and Putin should meet in person after thorough preparation but said there were no details yet on when and where this would happen.

He said the two leaders could speak again by phone if needed, but there were no current plans for this.

"Contacts are being prepared at the expert level through the ministries of foreign affairs," Peskov said, without providing any further details.

Trump has expressed a desire to bring about a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible.

Trump's rapid moves to repair relations with Moscow, reversing the policy of the previous administration of Joe Biden, have raised fears in Kiev and among its European allies that they could be sidelined.

Ukraine deal

Putin this week tempered expectations for a quick deal on Ukraine, saying that US-Russia contacts would initially focus on repairing trust between Moscow and Washington.

Peskov declined to comment on a reported minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine that Trump has said would allow the US taxpayer to recoup money that Washington has provided to Ukraine in the course of the war.

The Kremlin spokesman noted reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit Trump on Friday.

"Whether it will be (to sign) the aforementioned agreement or something else, we'll see. There have been no official statements on this matter yet," he said.

A source familiar with the contents of the draft agreement told Reuters on Tuesday that it does not specify any US security guarantees or continued flow of weapons, but says that the United States wants Ukraine to be “free, sovereign and secure.”

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us