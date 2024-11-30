Local sources said that the opposition groups have broken through to the centre of Aleppo, one of Syria’s two largest cities.

The anti-regime armed groups, which had been advancing towards Aleppo from the west after clashing with regime forces for three days, broke through the defence lines in the Hamdaniyya, New Aleppo, and Zahra axes in Aleppo's western countryside and entered the city centre.

After three days of fighting in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, opposition groups are said to have taken control of 400 square kilometres of territory.

Following fighting through the night, opposition forces advanced to the outskirts of the city, seizing control of 70 settlements and strategic locations.

Some 10,000 civilians fleeing the fighting have sought refuge in rural Idlib, northwestern Syria.

Control of Saraqib secured

The opposition groups in Syria have entered the strategically important town of Saraqib in Idlib, local sources reported.

During two days of clashes in Idlib, regime forces suffered heavy losses and withdrew from Saraqib. The town is now under the control of anti-regime armed groups.

Saraqib is located strategically at the intersection of the M4 highway, which connects the capital Damascus to Aleppo, and the M5 highway, which links Latakia to Aleppo.

Clashes are intensifying in the outer suburbs of Aleppo, prompting numerous regime loyalists to flee from Aleppo to Damascus.

The armed groups captured the Scientific Research Center located in one of Aleppo's outer neighbourhoods.

This facility had been used for military purposes by the regime and reportedly produced barrel bombs and artillery batteries.

The groups also seized Anadan, one of the largest settlements on the outskirts of Aleppo.

As of Friday morning, opposition forces have gained control of nearly 550 square kilometres of territory along the Idlib and Aleppo front lines.

The forces have also captured numerous villages and positions in Aleppo’s western countryside.

The Assad regime targeted civilian areas with ground-to-ground weapons during the ongoing clashes.