2 min read
Opposition groups take control of Syria's Aleppo city centre
The Assad regime has targeted civilian areas with ground-to-ground weapons during the ongoing clashes in Aleppo and Idlib while opposition groups have taken control of 400 square kilometres of territory.
Opposition groups take control of Syria's Aleppo city centre
"Control of Saraqib secured The opposition groups in Syria have entered the strategically important town of Saraqib in Idlib, local sources reported. During two days of clashes in Idlib, regime forces suffered heavy losses and withdrew from Saraqib. The town is now under the control of anti-regime armed groups. Saraqib is located strategically at the intersection of the M4 highway, which connects the capital Damascus to Aleppo, and the M5 highway, which links Latakia to Aleppo. Clashes are intensifying in the outer suburbs of Aleppo, prompting numerous regime loyalists to flee from Aleppo to Damascus. The armed groups captured the Scientific Research Center located in one of Aleppo's outer neighbourhoods. This facility had been used for military purposes by the regime and reportedly produced barrel bombs and artillery batteries. The groups also seized Anadan, one of the largest settlements on the outskirts of Aleppo. As of Friday morning, opposition forces have gained control of nearly 550 square kilometres of territory along the Idlib and Aleppo front lines. The forces have also captured numerous villages and positions in Aleppo’s western countryside. The Assad regime targeted civilian areas with ground-to-ground weapons during the ongoing clashes." / AA
November 30, 2024

Local sources said that the opposition groups have broken through to the centre of Aleppo, one of Syria’s two largest cities.

The anti-regime armed groups, which had been advancing towards Aleppo from the west after clashing with regime forces for three days, broke through the defence lines in the Hamdaniyya, New Aleppo, and Zahra axes in Aleppo's western countryside and entered the city centre.

After three days of fighting in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, opposition groups are said to have taken control of 400 square kilometres of territory.

Following fighting through the night, opposition forces advanced to the outskirts of the city, seizing control of 70 settlements and strategic locations.

Some 10,000 civilians fleeing the fighting have sought refuge in rural Idlib, northwestern Syria.

Control of Saraqib secured

The opposition groups in Syria have entered the strategically important town of Saraqib in Idlib, local sources reported.

During two days of clashes in Idlib, regime forces suffered heavy losses and withdrew from Saraqib. The town is now under the control of anti-regime armed groups.

Saraqib is located strategically at the intersection of the M4 highway, which connects the capital Damascus to Aleppo, and the M5 highway, which links Latakia to Aleppo.

Clashes are intensifying in the outer suburbs of Aleppo, prompting numerous regime loyalists to flee from Aleppo to Damascus.

The armed groups captured the Scientific Research Center located in one of Aleppo's outer neighbourhoods.

This facility had been used for military purposes by the regime and reportedly produced barrel bombs and artillery batteries.

The groups also seized Anadan, one of the largest settlements on the outskirts of Aleppo.

As of Friday morning, opposition forces have gained control of nearly 550 square kilometres of territory along the Idlib and Aleppo front lines.

The forces have also captured numerous villages and positions in Aleppo’s western countryside.

The Assad regime targeted civilian areas with ground-to-ground weapons during the ongoing clashes.

Explore
Turkish, Palestinian ministers meet Gaza children evacuated to Türkiye for treatment
Turkish, Palestinian ministers meet Gaza children evacuated to Türkiye for treatment
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Russia, Ukraine hold 2nd round of prisoners of war exchange, 307 people returned from each side
Russia, Ukraine hold 2nd round of prisoners of war exchange, 307 people returned from each side
Israel kills nine children of Palestinian doctor while she is on duty in Khan Younis hospital
Israel kills nine children of Palestinian doctor while she is on duty in Khan Younis hospital
President Erdogan meets Syrian leader, vows continued support amid improving ties
President Erdogan meets Syrian leader, vows continued support amid improving ties
Suspected arson behind Cannes opening day blackout
Suspected arson behind Cannes opening day blackout
Turkish cryptographer loses key academic roles over support for Palestinian rights
Turkish cryptographer loses key academic roles over support for Palestinian rights
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Gaza’s starving children: Waiting for a meal that never comes
Gaza’s starving children: Waiting for a meal that never comes
Turkish deputy foreign minister to attend Gaza meeting in Spain
Turkish deputy foreign minister to attend Gaza meeting in Spain
Australia begins clean-up after deadly floods damage thousands of properties
Australia begins clean-up after deadly floods damage thousands of properties
Explosions rock Kiev as Russia prepares peace terms after massive prisoner deal
Explosions rock Kiev as Russia prepares peace terms after massive prisoner deal
Bedeviled by leaks, Hegseth imposes tighter press restrictions at Pentagon
Bedeviled by leaks, Hegseth imposes tighter press restrictions at Pentagon
Illegal Zionist settlers burn homes and farms of Palestinians in parts of occupied West Bank
Illegal Zionist settlers burn homes and farms of Palestinians in parts of occupied West Bank
White House said to be revamping National Security Council under Rubio's lead
White House said to be revamping National Security Council under Rubio's lead
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us