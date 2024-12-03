2 min read
Syria’s Tel Rifaat residents return to homes liberated from YPG/PKK
“I left this city when I was 15 years old, and now, I returned and I’m 24 years old” Residents of Syria’s Tel Rifaat region, displaced by the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation a decade ago, are now returning to their homes.
Residents of Tel Rifaat in Syria return to homes liberated from YPG/PKK / TRT World
December 3, 2024

Having left my hometown at the age of 15, I have now returned at 24. This remark echoes the feelings of many residents in Syria’s Tel Rifaat region, who have been displaced by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization's activities over a decade ago. The region, once vibrant with life, witnessed a significant exodus of citizens who sought safety from ongoing turmoil and violence. Now, as conditions gradually improve, many former residents are taking the brave step of returning to their homes, hoping to rebuild their lives and reconnect with their roots.

The return of these individuals is not merely a personal journey; it symbolizes a larger narrative of resilience amidst adversity. Families that have faced years of uncertainty are finding solace in returning to their neighborhoods, while also confronting the reality of rebuilding their communities from the ground up. This transformation underscores the enduring spirit of those who have endured the hardships of displacement and the longing for a place they can call home once again.

In this moment of rejuvenation, the residents are coming together, fostering a sense of community as they navigate the challenges ahead. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, the stories of their struggles, losses, and hope serve as a poignant reminder of the human capacity for perseverance and renewal.

By Baba Umar
