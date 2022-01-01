WORLD
2 min read
Western allegations of Russian sabotage empty, unproven: Kremlin
The United States and its European allies have repeatedly accused Russia of conducting sabotage campaigns in the West, including against energy infrastructure.
Western allegations of Russian sabotage empty, unproven: Kremlin
Moscow says claims of russian sabotage unfounded / AP
January 1, 2022

The Kremlin has said that long-standing Western accusations that Russia commits sabotage in the US and Europe are "empty and ephemeral" and have not been proven.

"No confirmation of the existence of sabotage campaigns has been established even in the course of special proceedings that have been attempted in the United States and European capitals," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The comments were made when asked about reports that the US had suspended certain measures to counter such alleged Russian sabotage campaigns.

Peskov said that the administration of US President Donald Trump was merely trying to get rid of "everything ineffective, corrupt and implausible," something he said was "understandable."

The United States and its European allies have repeatedly accused Russia of conducting sabotage campaigns in the West, including against energy infrastructure.

Britain's foreign spy chief Richard Moore accused Russia of waging a "staggeringly reckless campaign" of sabotage in Europe in November.

Three Bulgarians were found guilty in a London court on Friday of being part of a Russian spy unit run by Wirecard fugitive Jan Marsalek to carry out surveillance on a US military base and other individuals targeted by Moscow.

Russia has consistently denied its involvement in sabotage planning or attacks.

TRT Global - Putin warns 'Western elites' against sabotaging US-Russia detente

TRT Global - Russian President Vladimir Putin says it is clear that not all countries are in favour of the idea of warmer ties between the world's two biggest nuclear powers.

🔗

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us