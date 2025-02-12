Palestinian families returning to their war-torn homes in Gaza were met with more than just destruction. Hebrew graffiti, scrawled across shattered walls, carried nationalist and religious slogans, including "Muhammad is dead" and "The people of Israel live." Many saw it as a deliberate act of provocation and humiliation.



The messages, documented in several neighborhoods, went beyond slogans. Some inscriptions openly advocated for the killing and expulsion of Palestinians. Alongside the words, soldiers had drawn Israeli flags and images of Haredi Jewish men, mocking those forced to flee.



For those who had endured months of bombardment, the hateful graffiti was a chilling reminder that the devastation of war extended beyond the physical — leaving deep psychological scars on those returning to what remained of their homes.