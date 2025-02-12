WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli soldiers leave hate-filled graffiti in Gaza
Palestinians returning home after the ceasefire found hateful messages left by Israeli soldiers, including slurs against Prophet Muhammad and calls for ethnic cleansing.
Israeli soldiers leave hate-filled graffiti in Gaza
Graphic Artist: Semih Genc, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
February 12, 2025

Palestinian families returning to their war-torn homes in Gaza were met with more than just destruction. Hebrew graffiti, scrawled across shattered walls, carried nationalist and religious slogans, including "Muhammad is dead" and "The people of Israel live." Many saw it as a deliberate act of provocation and humiliation.


The messages, documented in several neighborhoods, went beyond slogans. Some inscriptions openly advocated for the killing and expulsion of Palestinians. Alongside the words, soldiers had drawn Israeli flags and images of Haredi Jewish men, mocking those forced to flee.


For those who had endured months of bombardment, the hateful graffiti was a chilling reminder that the devastation of war extended beyond the physical — leaving deep psychological scars on those returning to what remained of their homes.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us