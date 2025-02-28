TÜRKİYE
Revitalising Ankara-EU ties in mutual interest of both sides, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells European Council President Antonio Costa.
February 28, 2025

Türkiye expects the EU to take concrete steps to improve relations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told European Council President Antonio Costa.

Congratulating Costa on his appointment as the president of the European Council over the phone on Thursday, Erdogan said revitalising relations between Ankara and Brussels is in the mutual interest of both sides, according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

Erdogan and Costa also discussed regional and global issues, with the Turkish president stressing that it would be beneficial and in the best interests of all parties to plan steps toward European security with Türkiye's participation.

The Turkish president emphasised that a just and sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine is possible, as Ankara has been working to establish peace since the beginning of the Moscow-Kiev war.

He also expressed Türkiye's satisfaction with the EU's decision to suspend some sanctions against Syria to help the war-torn country reconstruct.

During the call, Costa also wished Erdogan a happy birthday.

Earlier, the EU announced the suspension of sanctions on Syria’s energy, transport, and banking sectors to assist the country’s reconstruction after the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

