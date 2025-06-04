In response to Elon Musk’s work in the US Government, protestors have violently attacked Tesla dealerships and incendiary devices have been left at the HQ in Austin. Even Tesla owners have faced punishment for their purchases, with vehicles keyed and owners verbally abused. President Trump has said those orchestrating attacks will be treated as domestic terrorists. This week Nexus speaks with retired FBI agent Ken Gray and trade union leader who organises protests against Tesla, Patrick Crowley. Also joining the show to debate Elon Musk’s role with President Trump is Democrat commentator David Shuster and Republican commentator Janelle King.