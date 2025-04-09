WORLD
Pakistan's national airline posts first annual profit in two decades
Islamabad's attempt to privatise PIA last year fell flat when it received only a single offer, well below the asking price of more than $300 million.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday termed it a "major turnaround after decades of losses" and said in a post on X: "The skies ahead looks brighter, God willing." / AP
April 9, 2025

Pakistan's national carrier has posted an annual profit for the first time in more than two decades ahead of a second attempt by the government to sell the airline, the country's defence minister said.

The disclosure was made at a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) board meeting, the minister said late on Tuesday.

"PIACL Board today has approved its accounts FY 2024, and after 21 years, it has achieved an operating profit of PKR 9.3 Billion ($33.14 million) & Net Profit of PKR 26.2 Billion (after deferred tax adjustment)," Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said in a post on X, which was confirmed by the airline in a statement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday termed it a "major turnaround after decades of losses" and said in a post on X: "The skies ahead looks brighter, God willing."

Islamabad's attempt to privatise PIA last year fell flat when it received only a single offer, well below the asking price of more than $300 million.

Pakistan to hold final bidding for cash-strapped PIA

The government had pre-qualified six groups in June, but only one met the deadline to submit final documents to participate in the process.

Failed sale

Pakistan had offloaded nearly 80 percent of the airline's legacy debt and shifted it to government books ahead of the privatisation attempt.

The rest of the debt was also cleaned out of the airline's accounts after the failed sale attempt to make it more attractive to potential buyers, according to the country's privatisation ministry.

The airline has for years survived on government bailouts as its operational earnings were eaten up by debt servicing costs.

Officials say offloading the debt burden and recent reforms like shedding staff, exiting unprofitable routes and other cost-cutting measures led to the profitable year.

Ahead of the attempt to sell the airline last year, PIA had faced threats of being shut down, with planes impounded at international airports over its failure to pay bills and flights cancelled due to a shortage of funds to pay for fuel or spare parts.

Pakistan International Airlines pilots fired over fake licenses scandal

Pakistan's aviation minister recently told parliament that a government review had found 262 of the country's 860 active pilots hold fake licenses or cheated on exams.

