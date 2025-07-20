Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has firmly rejected recent allegations questioning its stance on Palestine, calling them “completely baseless” and politically motivated attempts to distort facts and mislead public opinion.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said, “the claims recently raised regarding our country’s Palestine policies are in no way compatible with the truth. We reject efforts aimed at discrediting Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian people through political agendas and misinformation.”

Related TRT Global - Türkiye rejects claims it withheld support for Hague Group’s Gaza statement

‘Strongest stance against genocide in Gaza’

Türkiye maintains an “independent and justice-driven policy on the Palestinian issue,” the ministry stressed, adding that Ankara has been among the most vocal critics of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

“Türkiye has taken the strongest stance against the genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza,” the statement said. “The fact that Israeli politicians continue to target Türkiye at every opportunity is proof of the accuracy of our principled policy.

Contrary to disinformation claims, the ministry noted that Türkiye has implemented measures that go beyond the proposals recorded in the joint communiqué adopted in Bogotá earlier this year. It recalled that Türkiye completely halted trade with Israel in May 2024, including all imports and exports.

“While implementing this decision, necessary precautions were taken to ensure that our Palestinian brothers and sisters were not adversely affected,” the ministry said.

Related TRT Global - Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'

Military trade blocked, UN initiative led

Türkiye has also taken steps to prevent all military-related sales to Israel, the ministry added. It has played a leading role in international efforts to halt arms transfers to Israel, including spearheading an initiative at the United Nations supported by 52 countries.

The ministry emphasised that it had been closely monitoring the case of the Madleen ship and condemned Israel’s “illegal intervention” in international waters. “All necessary diplomatic efforts were undertaken to secure the release of our citizens on board,” the statement noted.

Support for Gaza reconstruction and legal action

Ankara reaffirmed its opposition to all plans involving the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. It reiterated its support for the joint Arab League–Organization of Islamic Cooperation plan for Gaza’s reconstruction, and other international efforts to counter such displacement schemes.

On the legal front, Türkiye is one of the 13 countries formally participating in the genocide case filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the ministry underlined. It has also contributed to two separate advisory proceedings at the court.

Türkiye continues to pursue justice for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli forces, and affirms its diplomatic support following the release of Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk, who had been detained by US immigration authorities.

“Türkiye will not allow any pressure or defamation campaign to undermine its just stance,” the Foreign Ministry said. “Rooted in our nation’s conscience, this fight for justice will continue uncompromisingly in line with international law and human rights.”