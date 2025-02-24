POLITICS
1 min read
Pakistan's prime minister kicks off two-day state visit to Azerbaijan
This marks PM Sharif's second visit to Azerbaijan since assuming office in March 2024.
Pakistan's prime minister kicks off two-day state visit to Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan remains one of Pakistan's key economic and strategic partners. / Photo: X/@ForeignOfficePk / Others
February 24, 2025

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif began a two-day state visit to Azerbaijan on Monday, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

Sharif landed in the capital Baku on Sunday evening accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other key Cabinet members.

This marks Sharif's second visit to Azerbaijan since assuming office in March 2024.

During his visit, he will meet with Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev.

Sharif is also scheduled to attend a business forum organised in collaboration with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy, trade, defence, education and climate sectors, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Memorandums of understanding and agreements in multiple areas of cooperation are also expected to be signed between.

Azerbaijan remains one of Pakistan's key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors, the statement added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us