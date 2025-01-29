CULTURE
2 min read
The Year of the Snake is underway with festivities in Asia, World
The holiday known as the Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in Korea is a major festival celebrated by diaspora communities around the world.
The Year of the Snake is underway with festivities in Asia, World
The Year of the Snake is underway with festivities in Asia, World / AP
January 29, 2025

The extended holiday period invites many Chinese citizens to explore domestic and international destinations. Booking agencies report a surge in travel as popular overseas locations this year include Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the United States, South Korea, Macao, and Vietnam. The travel activity showcases the blend of traditional celebration and modern escapism as families seek to celebrate during the break.

In Russia, the Lunar New Year was met with exuberance, as locals cheered and waved, capturing the lively atmosphere with their smartphones during a colorful procession that showcased drummers, dancers in ornate costumes, and grand figures of dragons and snakes. The parade, which kicked off a 10-day celebration in Moscow, delighted attendees.

Visitors joined in the festivities by shouting “Happy New Year” in Russian, reveling in the chance to engage with Chinese culture through culinary delights, folk performances, and market stalls filled with snacks and crafts. This melding of cultures highlights the growing appreciation and understanding of the diverse traditions associated with the Lunar New Year throughout the world.

The collective celebration of the Lunar New Year fosters a sense of community across nationalities, with people united in their hopes for prosperity, health, and happiness. The observations and traditions surrounding this vibrant festival reflect the deep cultural roots that persist through generations, guiding both the young and old as they navigate the transition into a new year.

With vibrant festivities illuminating every corner of Asia and global cities, the Year of the Snake promises a combination of tradition, celebration, and profound aspirations as communities worldwide come together to welcome the new year with open hearts.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us