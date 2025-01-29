The extended holiday period invites many Chinese citizens to explore domestic and international destinations. Booking agencies report a surge in travel as popular overseas locations this year include Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the United States, South Korea, Macao, and Vietnam. The travel activity showcases the blend of traditional celebration and modern escapism as families seek to celebrate during the break.

In Russia, the Lunar New Year was met with exuberance, as locals cheered and waved, capturing the lively atmosphere with their smartphones during a colorful procession that showcased drummers, dancers in ornate costumes, and grand figures of dragons and snakes. The parade, which kicked off a 10-day celebration in Moscow, delighted attendees.

Visitors joined in the festivities by shouting “Happy New Year” in Russian, reveling in the chance to engage with Chinese culture through culinary delights, folk performances, and market stalls filled with snacks and crafts. This melding of cultures highlights the growing appreciation and understanding of the diverse traditions associated with the Lunar New Year throughout the world.

The collective celebration of the Lunar New Year fosters a sense of community across nationalities, with people united in their hopes for prosperity, health, and happiness. The observations and traditions surrounding this vibrant festival reflect the deep cultural roots that persist through generations, guiding both the young and old as they navigate the transition into a new year.

With vibrant festivities illuminating every corner of Asia and global cities, the Year of the Snake promises a combination of tradition, celebration, and profound aspirations as communities worldwide come together to welcome the new year with open hearts.