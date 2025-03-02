Britain is hosting a summit of European leaders to shore up support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after an astonishing Oval Office blowout with the US President Donald Trump that left many uncertain where the once staunch allies stood.

The London meeting on Sunday has now taken on greater importance in defending the war-torn ally and boosting the continent’s defences.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is hosting the leaders of more than a dozen countries and other officials, embraced Zelenskyy on his arrival in London, saying he is determined to find an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Starmer announced Sunday that Britain, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States — a plan that emerged, he said, in talks among the countries' leaders following the White House spat.

Participants include the leaders of Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Romania, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council,

Ending the war will require concessions on both sides: US national security adviser

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz says ending the war will require “Russian concessions on security guarantees” as well as territorial concessions by Ukraine.

Waltz says “this will be clearly some type of territorial concession for security guarantees going forward,” but he’s not providing any more details about what the Russians would have to do.

During an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Waltz said: “This needs to be European-led security guarantees going forward. Part of that is Europe’s contribution to its own defense so it has the capability to do so.’’

As for the United States, he said, “What type of support we provide or not is to be negotiated.”

Waltz says the US is looking for a Ukrainian leader who can deal with Washington, “eventually deal with the Russians” and end the war.

“And if it becomes apparent that President Zelenskyy’s either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in his country, then I think we have a real issue on our hands.”

TRT Global - UK, France working with Ukraine on plan to end fighting: British PM Starmer TRT Global - Ukraine's allies have been emphasizing their steadfast commitment to address growing concerns that Trump may not fully support Kiev in negotiations with Russia. 🔗

Starmer tells leaders they need to step up to a ‘once in a generation moment’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told leaders on Sunday that they need to step up to a “once in a generation moment” for the security of Europe.

Starmer told the London summit that getting a good outcome for Ukraine was “vital to the security of every nation here and many others too.”

He was flanked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meloni reassures Zelenskyy of Italy's support

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the London meeting on Sunday, reaffirming Italy’s support for Ukraine.

Her office said she expressed support, together with European and Western partners and the United States, "to build a just and lasting peace, which ensures a future of sovereignty, security and freedom for Ukraine.” It was in line with Italy’s position through the war while keeping the US in the picture.

Meloni spoke with US President Donald Trump by phone on the eve on the meeting, but her office did not reveal the contents of the call.

Meloni, who as head of a far-right party is a natural ally of the Trump administration, has found herself in difficult waters as he yanks support for Ukraine.

3 Baltic leaders were not invited to the summit

The leaders of the three Baltic states have not publicly criticized the decision not to include them in London’s meeting.

But one Lithuanian official says it is a disappointment.



Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have in the past seen major powers make decisions over their heads. After World War II they were forced against their will into the Soviet Union.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in public remarks to reporters that he was not upset.

But one of his advisers, Asta Skaisgiryte, told Lithuanian radio on Sunday that the president “made it very clear that we are unhappy that we were not invited to London.”

US House speaker raises prospect of a change in Ukrainian leadership

US House Speaker Mike Johnson is raising the prospect that Zelenskyy may need to leave office if a peace deal is to be reached.

“Something has to change. Either he needs to come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude or someone else needs to lead the country to do that,” the Louisiana Republican tells NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Johnson says “it’s up to the Ukrainians to figure that out.” He adds that under President Donald Trump, the United States is “reasserting peace through strength.’’

The idea of Zelenskyy stepping aside had come up Friday after the Oval Office meeting. US Sen Lindsey Graham, R-SC, told reporters outside the White House that Zelenskyy “either needs to resign or send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change.”

TRT Global - Trump skips talks with Zelenskyy, says Ukraine's leader not 'ready for peace' TRT Global - Donald Trump cuts short talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy over ending war with Russia and deal for US access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals after their feud in the Oval Office. 🔗

European leaders arrive for the summit

Leaders from around Europe are arriving at a summit in London to discuss the war in Ukraine and beefing up defenses across the continent.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and NATO’s new Secretary General Mark Rutte were among the first to arrive at Lancaster House in central London. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron with a hug at the entrance to the 19th-century mansion near Buckingham Palace.



The entrance was flanked with purple banners with the name of the summit: “Securing our Future.”

Starmer said in advance that Britain, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States.