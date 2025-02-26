WORLD
1 min read
Apple to fix iPhone glitch linking 'racist' voice command to 'Trump'
"We are aware of an issue with speech recognition model that powers Dictation, we are rolling out a fix today,” Apple spokesperson says.
Apple says the glitch occurs during the initial processing stage, when the speech recognition models may briefly display words with similar sounds before further analysis corrects it to the intended word. / Others
February 26, 2025

Apple is working to repair a glitch in the iPhone's voice-to-text feature that briefly displays the word "Trump" when users say "racist."

The issue gained widespread attention after a TikTok user posted a video last week, others have shared videos of themselves testing the glitch on social media.

“We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The glitch came a day after the company said it would invest at least $500 billion in the US, spread over US President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Apple also explained that the glitch occurs during the initial processing stage, when the speech recognition models may briefly display words with similar sounds before further analysis corrects it to the intended word.

Apple earlier updated its maps to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, following an executive order by Trump that is officially recognised by the US Geographic Names Information System.

