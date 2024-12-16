Somalia and Ethiopia have signed a joint declaration to address their dispute over the breakaway Somaliland region and Ethiopia’s need for sea access, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facilitating the agreement.

In a joint news conference in Ankara, President Erdogan praised Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for their “historic reconciliation.”

The Ankara Declaration, signed on December 11, 2024, is a breakthrough in mitigating hostilities between two regional powerhouses of the Horn of Africa.

“Through a carefully balanced diplomatic approach, Türkiye ensured Ethiopia’s concerns were addressed without compromising Somalia’s sovereignty,” observed Dr Ibrahim Mulushewa, Executive Director at the Centre for National and Regional Integration Studies.

Reaffirming Ethiopia and Somalia’s commitment to sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, the agreement sets the stage for technical negotiations on Ethiopia’s access to the sea, expected to conclude by mid-2025.

Impartial mediator

A cornerstone of this success was Ankara’s ability to maintain neutrality—an exceptional quality in a region long marred by historical and territorial disputes and interference from other international actors.

"One of the defining factors of Türkiye’s success was its ability to maintain neutrality throughout the process," Dr Mulushewa observed. "By avoiding actions that could be interpreted as partial, Türkiye built trust and credibility, ensuring Ethiopia felt secure enough to participate."

Ethiopia, the Horn’s dominant military power, initially feared that dialogue might jeopardise its strategic interests. A January 2024 memorandum of understanding with Somaliland had already strained its relations with Somalia, which saw the pact as violating its sovereignty.

Türkiye, however, carefully calibrated its role as a mediator, addressing Ethiopia’s anxieties while acknowledging Somalia’s grievances.

Türkiye’s strong bilateral relationships with Ethiopia and Somalia were key in building momentum for the talks. Over years of engagement, the country had established itself as a reliable partner for both nations, fostering economic and developmental ties that created goodwill.

Dr Mulushewa highlighted the importance of this trust: "Ethiopia’s initial reluctance was rooted in a lack of confidence in multilateral negotiations. Türkiye’s reputation for fair and constructive engagement reassured Ethiopian leaders that their concerns would not be sidelined."

Neutrality in strategic declaration

The Ankara Declaration is a finely crafted compromise. It recognises the interdependence of both nations while emphasising shared security interests. Ethiopia, a nation of 120 million with vast ethnic diversity, understands that its stability is inextricably linked to Somalia’s.

"Türkiye’s ability to operate outside the traditional Western frameworks of mediation appealed to Ethiopia," Dr Mulushewa explained. "It offered a model of diplomacy that respected Ethiopia’s autonomy while fostering cooperation."

A key aspect of Ankara’s approach was reframing the negotiations around shared regional stability rather than dwelling on historical tensions. It underscored Ethiopia’s strategic need for maritime access while assuring Somalia that its sovereignty would remain intact.

“Türkiye ’s emphasis on shared security was instrumental,” remarked Dr Mulushewa. “It encouraged Ethiopia to look beyond immediate rivalries and focus on the broader benefits of peace in the Horn of Africa.”

Washington praised the deal as a balance between territorial integrity and economic collaboration.

A spokesperson for the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) endorsed the agreement, commending “steps to promote cooperation, stability, development, and shared prosperity in the Horn of Africa.”

The European Union highlighted the declaration as a reflection of “the importance of mutual respect and dialogue in de-escalating tensions in the Horn of Africa.” It reiterated support for “the unity, the sovereignty, and the territorial integrity” of both nations.

The United Nations also welcomed the agreement, with UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric describing it as a “positive move” in the spirit of “friendship” and “mutual respect.” Dujarric stated, “We warmly welcome the announcement of the Ankara Declaration between Ethiopia and Somalia under the leadership of Türkiye.”

The African Union welcomed the agreement, urging both parties to implement the relevant measures adopted "without delay."

The continental body's Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat also congratulated Erdogan for the support he provided the two parties in their shared commitment to resolve "their differences through consultation and dialogue, in the best interests of their countries and peoples."

By presenting collaboration as mutually beneficial, Ankara transformed a deadlock into progress—a diplomatic triumph in a region desperate for stability.

"The declaration is not just an agreement,” Dr Mulushewa concluded, “it’s a diplomatic achievement that highlights Türkiye’s capacity to address complex challenges in a sensitive region."