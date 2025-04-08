WORLD
1 min read
Mexico mourns photographers killed in music festival mishap
The photographers covering the Axe Ceremonia festival died when a decorative structure collapsed on them Saturday.
Mexico mourns photographers killed in music festival mishap
They were identified as Berenice Giles, 28, and Miguel Hernandez, 26. / Photo: AFP
April 8, 2025

Relatives and friends of two photographers killed in an accident over the weekend at a music festival in Mexico City paid tribute to their lost loved ones on Monday.

The photographers covering the Axe Ceremonia festival died when a decorative structure collapsed on them Saturday.

They were identified as Berenice Giles, 28, and Miguel Hernandez, 26.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said it was an accident but clarified there should not be impunity.

"We must see how that equipment that fell was set up," she told a news conference.

The structure was being moved by a crane when it came crashing down.

The accident happened Saturday evening, but the festival kept going until midnight, when it was eventually suspended.

It had been scheduled to continue on Sunday with performances by the rapper Tyler The Creator and the British band Massive Attack, among other groups.

The structure that fell had apparently been added after a final safety inspection, said officials in Miguel Hidalgo, the Mexico City district that includes the park which hosted the music festival.

Mexico receives nearly 4,100 immigrants from US in Trump's first week

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says that the first week of Trump's administration didn't show an increase in deportations of Mexican nationals compared to previous years.

🔗

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us