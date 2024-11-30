On International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed unwavering support for Palestine.

In an X post on Friday, he said: "We are ready to do our part, not just our hands but our entire bodies, to stop the genocide in Gaza and open the way to lasting peace."

He further added that Türkiye has been raising voices against the atrocities in Gaza since the first day.

Commenting on the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, marred by Israel's war he said:

"When we see children waiting in line for hours in the rain and mud with their bare feet for a bowl of soup, our hearts are broken. Can anyone who has a heart instead of a stone in their body remain silent in the face of such a tragedy? "

Further reiterating solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, President Erdogan expressed his deep sense of connection with the oppressed while also flaying Israel's allies for their support to Tel Aviv's ongoing war in Gaza.

"The pain of the oppressed people of Gaza, Palestine and Lebanon is the pain of all of us; and so it should be. Consent to oppression is oppression. He who stands by the oppressor also shares in his oppression." he said.

While commenting on Türkiye's magnanimous past, he expressed his nation's impartiality in standing by the oppressed.

"We are a nation that has historically opened its doors to anyone who has been subjected to oppression, whether Jewish or Christian. In our world of mind, neither the identity of the oppressed nor the belief of the oppressor is considered".

Referring to Israel's brutal war on Gaza the Turkish President hoped for an end to what he termed as sheer madness.

"We desire and hope that this state of madness that has turned our region into a sea of ​​blood for exactly 420 days will finally come to an end."

While commenting on the importance of the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants against the Israeli Prime Minister, he said that the actions of the top UN court are important in stopping the bloodshed.

"Before the winter conditions become more severe, before more innocent blood is shed, before more mothers and fathers grieve for their children, before more children become orphans, and before trust in international institutions is further damaged," he said while concluding his message hoping that no more blood is shed in Gaza.

The President also reiterated the need for an urgent and long-lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

"In short, a sustainable ceasefire should be established in Gaza as soon as possible before humanity, with its institutions and values, loses altitude even further. Türkiye has defended this since the first day and is in the same position today."