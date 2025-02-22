Sunday, February 23, 2028

2353 GMT — The Israeli prime minister's office said that the release of Palestinian prisoners planned for Saturday was delayed until the release of the next hostages is secured and "degrading ceremonies."

The statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office came as vehicles apparently carrying prisoners left the open gates of Ofer prison, only to turn around and go back in.

2218 GMT — Libyan speaker urges establishing Arab-Islamic fund to rebuild Gaza

Libyan House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh urged the establishment of the Arab-Islamic Fund to develop and reconstruct besieged Gaza, with contributions from states, organisations, banks and investment companies.

"Today we meet amid the most dangerous attempts to eradicate the Palestinian cause, following the physical annihilation our people in Gaza have endured over the past 15 months, during which the world witnessed firsthand the killing of thousands of defenceless civilians —men, women and children — and the destruction and burning of their property," said Saleh.

The speaker added: "From this platform, I call on Arab governments, with the participation of Islamic countries and international organisations, to establish the Arab-Islamic Fund for the Development and Reconstruction of Gaza, managed by a trustworthy body capable of the highest level of responsibility and competence."

2158 GMT — Israel's delay in releasing Palestinian prisoners 'terrorism and abuse': Rights group

Israel's delay in releasing detainees in the seventh batch of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas constitutes "organised terrorism and abuse of prisoners," the Palestinian Prisoner Society said.

The group said it is "carried out by the occupation against the freed prisoners and their families, especially amid the bitter cold."

"The occupation has not left any tool of humiliation, abuse, or torture unused against the prisoners and their families," it added.

2150 GMT — Israeli army fires on car in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army fired on a car in one of the towns of the Marjayoun district in the Nabatieh Governorate in southern Lebanon, causing it to catch fire.

The incident comes as part of continuous violations of a ceasefire agreement by Israel since it took effect on November 27, 2024.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that "the Israeli army fired on a car at the outskirts of the town of Houla in Marjayoun, causing it to catch fire," without clarifying if there were casualties.

