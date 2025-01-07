TÜRKİYE
Our sole aim is to ensure regional peace, tranquility, stability — Erdogan
‘We're delighted whenever we see free Syrian flag alongside our own Crescent and Star flag in Aleppo, Damascus, Hama, Homs, Daraa, and Manbij,’ says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“We will eliminate the terrorist organisation (PKK) as it tries to build a wall of blood between us and our Kurdish sisters and brothers,” Erdogan said. / AA
January 7, 2025

Türkiye’s sole aim is to ensure peace, tranquility, and stability throughout its region, starting with Syria, the Turkish president has said.

"We are happy whenever we see the free Syrian flag next to our own Crescent and Star flag in (the Syrian cities of) Aleppo, Damascus, Hama, Homs, Daraa and Manbij," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) meeting on Wednesday.

“We will eliminate the terrorist organisation (PKK) as it tries to build a wall of blood between us and our Kurdish sisters and brothers” he added, referring to a terrorist group, present in both Syria and Iraq.

The PKK/YPG has sought to exploit the uncertainty since the Assad regime’s fall to step up efforts to establish a “terrorist corridor” along the border with Türkiye.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In northern Syria, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

