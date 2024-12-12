WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli army deliberately turning Rafah into 'unlivable city': Palestinian mayor
Israeli forces demolish residential buildings, service facilities, and infrastructure networks across Rafah, says Ahmed al-Soufi.
Rafah / AA
December 12, 2024

Israeli military operations in Rafah have reached a disturbing level, with the local mayor asserting that the actions taken are part of a systematic strategy to render the city uninhabitable.

His comments come amidst an alarming escalation of violence, which has substantially exacerbated the humanitarian crisis affecting the region.

Residents are facing dire challenges as ongoing military incursions have resulted in extensive damage to essential infrastructure, severely disrupting daily life and access to critical services.

In his assessment, the mayor expressed deep concern regarding the ramifications of these military actions on the local populace, particularly pointing out that vital services such as water, electricity, and healthcare have been significantly compromised.

The situation is becoming increasingly dire as reports indicate that Israeli artillery strikes and air raids have led to widespread displacement, forcing families to flee to less impacted areas in search of safety.

The humanitarian conditions in Rafah have deteriorated considerably, with many families struggling to meet their basic needs, highlighting the severity of the crisis.

Humanitarian organisations have sounded alarms about an impending catastrophe if urgent international intervention does not occur soon.

The mayor's statements spotlight the critical necessity to reassess current policies aimed at addressing humanitarian issues within conflict zones.

As the situation continues to evolve, the focus is being placed on the plight of civilians who are suffering the most, emphasising the urgent need for assistance to help them navigate this ongoing crisis.

There is an urgent appeal for the international community to take meaningful and decisive action to alleviate the hardships faced by individuals affected by the conflict in Rafah.

