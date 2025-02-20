An Israeli soldier recently released from Gaza has told media that Hamas allowed her and other prisoners to observe Jewish traditions and holidays, permitting them to practice their religious rituals.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth published an interview on Wednesday with Agam Berger, who was recently released from Gaza as part of the prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian resistance group.

She recalled that she and other captives "were surprised" when Hamas provided them with various items, including a Jewish prayer book, known in Hebrew as siddur.

"We have no idea how it happened, but they simply handed us prayer books," she said, describing the issue for her as "particularly unusual."

"It (the prayer book) wasn't random ... it arrived exactly when we needed it most," Berger said.

Speaking on the Jewish holidays, she said the captives, including herself, "roughly knew the dates" from the radio and segments on television. "That helped us understand when the holidays were."

While saying that she did not observe all holidays, Berger noted that she managed to observe the Jewish Passover, where Hamas brought her "corn flour because that's what was available."

During the time of her captivity in Gaza, the Palestinian enclave was experiencing an Israeli genocidal war, and the basic living conditions in Gaza were disrupted, including the severe shortages of food.

Recalling how she observed the Yom Kippur holiday, she said: "We managed to fast, and I remember praying a lot that day."

"I also fasted on the Fast of Esther. It was something I felt I had to do, especially given our circumstances," Berger also said.

She described her moments when was informed about her release, saying: "It was an overwhelming moment, I knew I was going to be freed."

"I don’t know how I would have survived without my faith," she concluded, and noted: "In the end, that’s what gave me hope."

Meanwhile, most Palestinians released from Israeli jails, who were interviewed following their release, reported torture, ill-treatment, medical negligence, and deprivation of basic rights inside the Israeli jails, with many of them being hospitalised.

So far, under phase one of the deal between Israel and Hamas, 19 Israeli captives — including Agam Berger — and five Thai workers have been released in exchange for 1,135 Palestinian prisoners.

Another 14 Israelis are expected to be released as part of the deal's first phase, which includes 33 Israeli captives.

A ceasefire deal has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, pausing Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,300 Palestinians and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

