Israel carries out air strikes on Syria's port city of Tartus
Channel 14 reported that Israeli forces had launched an air strike on unspecified sites in the coastal city, without providing additional details.
After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria. / AA Archive
March 3, 2025

Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes targeting the port city of Tartus in western Syria, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The agency reported that the strikes did not result in any casualties.

SANA said civil defence teams and specialised units are working to verify the exact locations of the strikes.

Earlier in the day, Israeli public broadcaster KAN spoke about initial reports of an Israeli attack on the port city.

Channel 14 reported that Israeli forces had launched an air strike on unspecified sites in the coastal city, without providing additional details.

The channel also mentioned reports from local residents noting heavy Israeli aircraft activity over Syrian airspace.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it conducted airstrikes on a military site in the town of Al Qardaha in Latakia province in northwestern Syria, alleging that the site was used to store weapons belonging to the Bashar al Assad regime.

"A short while ago, the Israeli army struck a military site where weapons belonging to the previous Syrian regime were stored in the area of Al Qardaha in Syria," a military statement said.

Israeli violations against Syria

The army added that "due to recent developments in the area, it was decided to strike military infrastructure at the site," although no further details were provided.

The Syrian government has repeatedly asserted that it does not pose a threat to the region.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel also launched hundreds of air strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defence installations, according to reports.

SOURCE:AA
