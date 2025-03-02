WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel supports US proposal to extend first phase of Gaza ceasefire; Hamas wants phase two
Netanyahu's office says the plan gives Israel the right to resume the war after 42 days if talks do not progress and claims that Israel has accepted the proposal to free prisoners but Hamas has not yet accepted.
A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place since January, pausing Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 48,360 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins. / AA
March 2, 2025

Israel has said that it agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Palestine’s Gaza during Ramadan and Passover, following a proposal from US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, hours after the first phase of a ceasefire was set to expire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that half of the captives in Gaza, dead and alive, will be released, and the remaining captives would be freed once a permanent ceasefire is reached.

It said Witkoff proposed extending the ceasefire after determining that additional time was needed for negotiations on a permanent truce.

The statement said the plan gives Israel the right to resume the war after 42 days if talks do not progress, and claimed that Israel has accepted the proposal to free prisoners but Hamas has not yet accepted.

It emphasised that if Hamas changes its position and accepted the plan proposed by Witkoff, Israel would immediately begin negotiations on the details of the second phase.

Hamas, Egyptian and Qatari mediators, and Witkoff have yet to comment on Israel's statement.

The Palestinian resistance group’s spokesperson Hazem Qassem reaffirmed earlier in a statement its “commitment to implementing all phases of the agreement.”

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place since January, pausing Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 48,360 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

TRT Global - Israeli army set to resume brutal war on Gaza if no agreement reached to extend ceasefire: Report

TRT Global - ‘Netanyahu is leaning toward extending ceasefire for several more days before a potential return to fighting in Gaza,’ according to Israeli media.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
