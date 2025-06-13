logo
ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Iran and Israel inch closer to regional conflagration, experts warn
US was aware of Israeli plans to strike Iran: report
Netanyahu’s jet spotted in Greece: Speculations swirl over Israeli PM ‘fleeing’ amid Iran escalation
In Depth
opinion
Israel's attack on Iran 'excellent', 'more to come': Trump
Airlines reroute after Israeli strikes on Iran
Trump gives ultimatum to Iran
Türkiye’s President Erdogan condemns Israeli strikes on Iran as a ‘clear provocation’
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us