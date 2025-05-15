Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBCIran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.
Turkish President Erdogan has stood by Syrian people: Alsharaa
"We will neither allow the division of Syria nor will we give space to the former regime's narratives aimed at fragmenting our people," President Alsharaa says."We will neither allow the division of Syria nor will we give space to the former regime's narratives aimed at fragmenting our people," President Alsharaa says.
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
The buffer zone has a width of more than two kilometres and covers approximately 129 square kilometres, or roughly 35 percent of Gaza's area, according to data allegedly derived from satellite image analysis by a Ben-Gurion University professor.The buffer zone has a width of more than two kilometres and covers approximately 129 square kilometres, or roughly 35 percent of Gaza's area, according to data allegedly derived from satellite image analysis by a Ben-Gurion University professor.
Spain signs landmark deal with Türkiye to import, co-produce HURJET aircraft
Memorandum of understanding inked with Türkiye in Madrid includes plans to produce the infrastructure for the HURJET aircraft in Spain.Memorandum of understanding inked with Türkiye in Madrid includes plans to produce the infrastructure for the HURJET aircraft in Spain.
Memorandum of understanding inked with Türkiye in Madrid includes plans to produce the infrastructure for the HURJET aircraft in Spain.
Memorandum of understanding inked with Türkiye in Madrid includes plans to produce the infrastructure for the HURJET aircraft in Spain.Memorandum of understanding inked with Türkiye in Madrid includes plans to produce the infrastructure for the HURJET aircraft in Spain.
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt Russia-Ukraine war as both sides are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt Russia-Ukraine war as both sides are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
Qatari emir hails Trump's 'historic' visit, deals worth $1.2T signed
In the aviation field, Qatar finalised a major agreement of over $200 billion to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing.In the aviation field, Qatar finalised a major agreement of over $200 billion to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing.
Türkiye urges dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve disputes
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses Ankara's readiness to contribute toward achieving a "lasting and sustainable solution".Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses Ankara's readiness to contribute toward achieving a "lasting and sustainable solution".