Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.
Turkish President Erdogan has stood by Syrian people: Alsharaa
"We will neither allow the division of Syria nor will we give space to the former regime's narratives aimed at fragmenting our people," President Alsharaa says.
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
The buffer zone has a width of more than two kilometres and covers approximately 129 square kilometres, or roughly 35 percent of Gaza's area, according to data allegedly derived from satellite image analysis by a Ben-Gurion University professor.
Zena Al Tahhan
The Nakba was just the beginning; Israel’s war on Palestine surpasses all past violence
Nearly 80 years after the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, Israel’s current assault on Gaza and the occupied West Bank marks a new unparalleled phase of mass violence, destruction, and illegal annexation.
Ahmed Najar
Trump urges Netanyahu to end Gaza war, but will Israel listen?
Anuradha Bhasin
Despite the occasional headlines, Kashmir is a forgotten story
By Ziyad Motala
An outdated charter: How the US Constitution enables tyranny
By Amir Zia
Pakistan-India conflict demands urgent global diplomatic push
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt Russia-Ukraine war as both sides are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
Qatari emir hails Trump's 'historic' visit, deals worth $1.2T signed
In the aviation field, Qatar finalised a major agreement of over $200 billion to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing.
Türkiye urges dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve disputes
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses Ankara's readiness to contribute toward achieving a "lasting and sustainable solution".
