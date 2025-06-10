SPORTS
6 min de lecture
Coupe du monde des clubs 2025 : le calendrier complet des matchs
Le programme des matches du mondial des clubs prévu du 15 juin au 13 juillet 2025 comprend 63 matches. Voici les dates, les heures (en heure locale US) et les stades, selon le site de la FIFA.
Coupe du monde des clubs 2025 : le calendrier complet des matchs
Cérémonie de tirage au sort de la coupe du monde du club de la FIFA / AFP
10 juin 2025

PHASE DE GROUPE

Samedi 14 juin
Groupe A : Al Ahly FC - Inter Miami CF – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 20h (3h00 GMT Dimanche)

Dimanche 15 juin
Groupe C : FC Bayern München - Auckland City FC – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 12h
Groupe B : Paris Saint-Germain - Atlético de Madrid – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 12h
Groupe A : SE Palmeiras - FC Porto – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 18h
Groupe B : Botafogo - Seattle Sounders FC – Lumen Field, Seattle, 19h 

Lundi 16 juin
Groupe D : Chelsea FC - Los Angeles FC – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 15h
Groupe C : CA Boca Juniors - SL Benfica – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 18h
Groupe D : CR Flamengo - Espérance Sportive de Tunis – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 21h 

Mardi 17 juin
Groupe F : Fluminense FC - Borussia Dortmund – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 12h
Groupe E : CA River Plate - Urawa Red Diamonds – Lumen Field, Seattle, 12h
Groupe F : Ulsan HD - Mamelodi Sundowns FC – Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, 18h
Groupe E : CF Monterrey - FC Internazionale Milano – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 18h

Mercredi 18 juin
Groupe G : Manchester City - Wydad AC – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 12h
Groupe H : Real Madrid C. F. - Al Hilal – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 15h
Groupe H : CF Pachuca - FC Salzburg – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 18h
Groupe G : Al Ain FC - Juventus FC – Audi Field, Washington, D.C., 21h

Jeudi 19 juin
Groupe A : SE Palmeiras - Al Ahly FC – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 12h
Groupe A : Inter Miami CF - FC Porto – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 15h
Groupe B : Seattle Sounders FC - Atlético de Madrid – Lumen Field, Seattle, 15h
Groupe B : Paris Saint-Germain - Botafogo – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 18h 

Vendredi 20 juin
Groupe C : SL Benfica - Auckland City FC – Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, 12h
Groupe D : CR Flamengo - Chelsea FC – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 14h
Groupe D : Los Angeles FC - Espérance Sportive de Tunis – GEODIS Park, Nashville, 17h
Groupe C : FC Bayern München - CA Boca Juniors – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 21h 

Samedi 21 juin
Groupe F : Mamelodi Sundowns FC - Borussia Dortmund – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 12h
Groupe E : FC Internazionale Milano - Urawa Red Diamonds – Lumen Field, Seattle, 12h
Groupe F : Fluminense FC - Ulsan HD – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 18h
Groupe E : CA River Plate - CF Monterrey – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 18h 

Dimanche 22 juin
Groupe G : Juventus FC - Wydad AC – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 12h£
Groupe H : Real Madrid C. F. - CF Pachuca – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 15h
Groupe H : FC Salzburg - Al Hilal – Audi Field, Washington, D.C., 18h
Groupe G : Manchester City - Al Ain FC – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 21h

Lundi 23 juin
Groupe B : Seattle Sounders FC - Paris Saint-Germain – Lumen Field, Seattle, 12h
Groupe B : Atlético de Madrid - Botafogo – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 12h
Groupe A : Inter Miami CF - SE Palmeiras – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 21h
Groupe A : FC Porto - Al Ahly FC – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 21h 

Mardi 24 juin
Groupe C : Auckland City FC - CA Boca Juniors – GEODIS Park, Nashville, 14h
Groupe C : SL Benfica - FC Bayern München – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 15h
Groupe D : Los Angeles FC - CR Flamengo – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 21h
Groupe D : Espérance Sportive de Tunis - Chelsea FC – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 21h 

Mercredi 25 juin
Groupe F : Borussia Dortmund - Ulsan HD – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 15h
Groupe F : Mamelodi Sundowns FC - Fluminense FC – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 15h
Groupe E : FC Internazionale Milano - CA River Plate – Lumen Field, Seattle, 18h
Groupe E : Urawa Red Diamonds - CF Monterrey – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 18h

Jeudi 26 juin
Groupe G : Juventus FC - Manchester City – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 15h
Groupe G : Wydad AC - Al Ain FC – Audi Field, Washington, D.C., 15h
Groupe H : Al Hilal - CF Pachuca – GEODIS Park, Nashville, 20h
Groupe H : FC Salzburg - Real Madrid C. F. – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 21h 

HUITIÈMES DE FINALE

Samedi 28 juin
Match 49 : Premier du Groupe A - Deuxième du Groupe B – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 12h
Match 50 : Premier du Groupe C - Deuxième du Groupe D – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 16h 

Dimanche 29 juin
Match 51 : Premier du Groupe B - Deuxième du Groupe A – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 12h
Match 52 : Premier du Groupe D - Deuxième du Groupe C – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 16h 

Lundi 30 juin
Match 53 : Premier du Groupe E - Deuxième du Groupe F – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 15h
Match 54 : Premier du Groupe G - Deuxième du Groupe H – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 21h 

Mardi 1er juillet
Match 55 : Premier du Groupe H - Deuxième du Groupe G – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 15h
Match 56 : Premier du Groupe F - Deuxième du Groupe E – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 21h 

QUARTS DE FINALE

Vendredi 4 juillet
Match 57 : Vainqueur du match 53 - Vainqueur du match 54 – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 15h
Match 58 : Vainqueur du match 49 - Vainqueur du match 50 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 21h

Samedi 5 juillet
Match 59 : Vainqueur du match 51 - Vainqueur du match 52 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 12h
Match 60 : Vainqueur du match 55 - Vainqueur du match 56 – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 16h 

DEMI-FINALES

Mardi 8 juillet
Match 61 : Vainqueur du match 57 - Vainqueur du match 58 – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 15h 

Mercredi 9 juillet
Match 62 : Vainqueur du match 59 - Vainqueur du match 60 – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 15h 

FINALE

Dimanche 13 juillet
Match 63 : Vainqueur du match 61 - Vainqueur du match 62 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 15h

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Plus de contenus
L'interdiction de voyager de Trump ne concerne pas les visas déjà délivrés
Le président turc Erdogan salue la nation pour la fête de l'Aïd al-Adha
RDC : une rare coopération entre Kinshasa et la rébellion pour réussir les examens de fin d'année
Le Ghana lance un mandat d'arrêt contre l'ancien ministre des Finances pour corruption présumée
Mali : Le groupe russe Wagner s'en va, Africa Corps prend le relais
Expulsé du Niger, le CICR confirme la fermeture de ses bureaux dans le pays
RDC : reçu par Tshisekedi, l'opposant Martin Fayulu propose de "créer un camp de la patrie"
Musk appelle à la destitution de Trump
Le géant brésilien des hydrocarbures Petrobras se tourne vers l'Afrique
Le Tchad réplique à Trump et suspend les visas pour les citoyens américains
L'UA "préoccupée" par l'interdiction de voyager de Trump visant 7 pays africains
Erdogan célèbre l'Aïd el-Adha avec un message de solidarité avec Gaza
Élections législatives : le mode de scurtin unique du Burundi pour élire son Parlement
Des pays africains touchés par le choléra militent pour la fabrication locale des vaccins
Mali : attaque contre le camp militaire de Tessit au nord du pays
Jetez un coup d'œil sur TRT Global. Partagez vos retours !
Contact us