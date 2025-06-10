PHASE DE GROUPE

Samedi 14 juin

Groupe A : Al Ahly FC - Inter Miami CF – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 20h (3h00 GMT Dimanche)

Dimanche 15 juin

Groupe C : FC Bayern München - Auckland City FC – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 12h

Groupe B : Paris Saint-Germain - Atlético de Madrid – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 12h

Groupe A : SE Palmeiras - FC Porto – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 18h

Groupe B : Botafogo - Seattle Sounders FC – Lumen Field, Seattle, 19h

Lundi 16 juin

Groupe D : Chelsea FC - Los Angeles FC – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 15h

Groupe C : CA Boca Juniors - SL Benfica – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 18h

Groupe D : CR Flamengo - Espérance Sportive de Tunis – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 21h

Mardi 17 juin

Groupe F : Fluminense FC - Borussia Dortmund – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 12h

Groupe E : CA River Plate - Urawa Red Diamonds – Lumen Field, Seattle, 12h

Groupe F : Ulsan HD - Mamelodi Sundowns FC – Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, 18h

Groupe E : CF Monterrey - FC Internazionale Milano – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 18h

Mercredi 18 juin

Groupe G : Manchester City - Wydad AC – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 12h

Groupe H : Real Madrid C. F. - Al Hilal – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 15h

Groupe H : CF Pachuca - FC Salzburg – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 18h

Groupe G : Al Ain FC - Juventus FC – Audi Field, Washington, D.C., 21h

Jeudi 19 juin

Groupe A : SE Palmeiras - Al Ahly FC – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 12h

Groupe A : Inter Miami CF - FC Porto – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 15h

Groupe B : Seattle Sounders FC - Atlético de Madrid – Lumen Field, Seattle, 15h

Groupe B : Paris Saint-Germain - Botafogo – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 18h

Vendredi 20 juin

Groupe C : SL Benfica - Auckland City FC – Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, 12h

Groupe D : CR Flamengo - Chelsea FC – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 14h

Groupe D : Los Angeles FC - Espérance Sportive de Tunis – GEODIS Park, Nashville, 17h

Groupe C : FC Bayern München - CA Boca Juniors – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 21h

Samedi 21 juin

Groupe F : Mamelodi Sundowns FC - Borussia Dortmund – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 12h

Groupe E : FC Internazionale Milano - Urawa Red Diamonds – Lumen Field, Seattle, 12h

Groupe F : Fluminense FC - Ulsan HD – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 18h

Groupe E : CA River Plate - CF Monterrey – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 18h

Dimanche 22 juin

Groupe G : Juventus FC - Wydad AC – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 12h£

Groupe H : Real Madrid C. F. - CF Pachuca – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 15h

Groupe H : FC Salzburg - Al Hilal – Audi Field, Washington, D.C., 18h

Groupe G : Manchester City - Al Ain FC – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 21h

Lundi 23 juin

Groupe B : Seattle Sounders FC - Paris Saint-Germain – Lumen Field, Seattle, 12h

Groupe B : Atlético de Madrid - Botafogo – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 12h

Groupe A : Inter Miami CF - SE Palmeiras – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 21h

Groupe A : FC Porto - Al Ahly FC – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 21h

Mardi 24 juin

Groupe C : Auckland City FC - CA Boca Juniors – GEODIS Park, Nashville, 14h

Groupe C : SL Benfica - FC Bayern München – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 15h

Groupe D : Los Angeles FC - CR Flamengo – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 21h

Groupe D : Espérance Sportive de Tunis - Chelsea FC – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 21h

Mercredi 25 juin

Groupe F : Borussia Dortmund - Ulsan HD – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 15h

Groupe F : Mamelodi Sundowns FC - Fluminense FC – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 15h

Groupe E : FC Internazionale Milano - CA River Plate – Lumen Field, Seattle, 18h

Groupe E : Urawa Red Diamonds - CF Monterrey – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 18h

Jeudi 26 juin

Groupe G : Juventus FC - Manchester City – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 15h

Groupe G : Wydad AC - Al Ain FC – Audi Field, Washington, D.C., 15h

Groupe H : Al Hilal - CF Pachuca – GEODIS Park, Nashville, 20h

Groupe H : FC Salzburg - Real Madrid C. F. – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 21h

HUITIÈMES DE FINALE



Samedi 28 juin

Match 49 : Premier du Groupe A - Deuxième du Groupe B – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 12h

Match 50 : Premier du Groupe C - Deuxième du Groupe D – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 16h

Dimanche 29 juin

Match 51 : Premier du Groupe B - Deuxième du Groupe A – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 12h

Match 52 : Premier du Groupe D - Deuxième du Groupe C – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 16h

Lundi 30 juin

Match 53 : Premier du Groupe E - Deuxième du Groupe F – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 15h

Match 54 : Premier du Groupe G - Deuxième du Groupe H – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 21h

Mardi 1er juillet

Match 55 : Premier du Groupe H - Deuxième du Groupe G – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 15h

Match 56 : Premier du Groupe F - Deuxième du Groupe E – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 21h

QUARTS DE FINALE

Vendredi 4 juillet

Match 57 : Vainqueur du match 53 - Vainqueur du match 54 – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 15h

Match 58 : Vainqueur du match 49 - Vainqueur du match 50 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie, 21h

Samedi 5 juillet

Match 59 : Vainqueur du match 51 - Vainqueur du match 52 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 12h

Match 60 : Vainqueur du match 55 - Vainqueur du match 56 – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 16h

DEMI-FINALES

Mardi 8 juillet

Match 61 : Vainqueur du match 57 - Vainqueur du match 58 – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 15h

Mercredi 9 juillet

Match 62 : Vainqueur du match 59 - Vainqueur du match 60 – MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 15h

FINALE

Dimanche 13 juillet

Match 63 : Vainqueur du match 61 - Vainqueur du match 62 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 15h