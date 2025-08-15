SVIJET
Predsjednik UEFA-e: Učešće Izraela u takmičenjima je legitimno pitanje
Čeferin je rekao da je generalno protiv isključivanja sportista iz takmičenja, povukavši poređenje s trenutnom zabranom za ruske timove.
Predsjednik UEFA-e: Učešće Izraela u takmičenjima je legitimno pitanje
Čeferin je rekao da je generalno protiv isključivanja sportista iz takmičenja, povukavši poređenje s trenutnom zabranom za ruske timove.
15 August 2025

UEFA President Acknowledges Legitimacy of Israeli Participation Amid Gaza Conflict

Aleksander Čeferin Defends Current Stance on Israeli Teams in European Competitions

In a recent interview with Slovenian media, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin addressed the contentious issue surrounding the participation of Israeli clubs and national teams in European competitions amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He acknowledged that the situation raises "legitimate questions," while simultaneously defending UEFA's decision to allow these teams to compete.

A Stance Against Exclusion of Athletes

Čeferin articulated his general opposition to the exclusion of athletes from competitions, drawing a parallel to the current ban on Russian teams due to the war in Ukraine. "This is a legitimate question. In principle, I am not an advocate for banning athletes from participating in competitions," he stated. His comments come at a time when the intersection of sports and politics has become increasingly pronounced, particularly in relation to Israel.

The UEFA President emphasized that the ongoing conflict has not deterred his belief that athletes should have the opportunity to compete, regardless of the political climate. "We see that athletes have not been able to compete for three and a half years, and the war is even worse than it was. I know that many are opponents of the regime, but they still cannot play," he remarked.

The Complex Relationship Between Sports and Politics

The intertwining of sports and politics is a complex issue, particularly in the context of Israel. Čeferin noted that while the political landscape is fraught with tension, UEFA's policy remains unchanged. "For now, that is our decision. It is difficult for me to comment on what could happen. But, in principle, I believe that all athletes should have the opportunity to compete, and that other matters should be resolved in a different way," he asserted.

His remarks come in the wake of heightened scrutiny over the participation of Israeli teams in European tournaments, especially as the conflict in Gaza continues to escalate. The debate has sparked discussions about the role of sports organizations in addressing geopolitical issues and the responsibilities they hold towards athletes from conflict-affected regions.

Reactions to Slovenian Volleyball Team's Gesture

In the same interview, Čeferin also addressed a recent incident involving the Slovenian volleyball team, which refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents following a qualifying match for the European Championship. "It is difficult for me to comment on their decision, but on a principled level, I can say that I do not like it when athletes do not shake hands with each other," he stated.

This incident has further fueled discussions about sportsmanship and the impact of political sentiments on athletic competitions. The refusal to engage in a customary gesture of goodwill highlights the deep divisions that can arise in the realm of sports, particularly when intertwined with national identities and political beliefs.

The Broader Implications for International Sports

The implications of Čeferin's statements extend beyond the immediate context of Israeli participation in UEFA competitions. They raise broader questions about how international sports organizations navigate political conflicts and the ethical considerations involved in allowing or banning teams based on geopolitical circumstances.

As the world watches the developments in Gaza and their impact on sports, UEFA's stance may serve as a precedent for other sports organizations facing similar dilemmas. The balance between upholding the integrity of sports and acknowledging the realities of political conflicts is a challenging tightrope for leaders in the sports community.

Conclusion: A Call for Dialogue and Understanding

While UEFA's current policy allows for the participation of Israeli teams, the ongoing conflict in Gaza continues to evoke strong emotions and opinions. As discussions around this topic evolve, it remains crucial for sports organizations to foster dialogue and understanding among athletes, teams, and nations. The intersection of sports and politics will undoubtedly remain a focal point in the coming months, as the world grapples with the complexities of conflict and competition.

