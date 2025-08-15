UEFA President Acknowledges Legitimacy of Israeli Participation Amid Gaza Conflict

Aleksander Čeferin Defends Current Stance on Israeli Teams in European Competitions

In a recent interview with Slovenian media, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin addressed the contentious issue surrounding the participation of Israeli clubs and national teams in European competitions amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He acknowledged that the situation raises "legitimate questions," while simultaneously defending UEFA's decision to allow these teams to compete.

A Stance Against Exclusion of Athletes

Čeferin articulated his general opposition to the exclusion of athletes from competitions, drawing a parallel to the current ban on Russian teams due to the war in Ukraine. "This is a legitimate question. In principle, I am not an advocate for banning athletes from participating in competitions," he stated. His comments come at a time when the intersection of sports and politics has become increasingly pronounced, particularly in relation to Israel.

The UEFA President emphasized that the ongoing conflict has not deterred his belief that athletes should have the opportunity to compete, regardless of the political climate. "We see that athletes have not been able to compete for three and a half years, and the war is even worse than it was. I know that many are opponents of the regime, but they still cannot play," he remarked.

The Complex Relationship Between Sports and Politics

The intertwining of sports and politics is a complex issue, particularly in the context of Israel. Čeferin noted that while the political landscape is fraught with tension, UEFA's policy remains unchanged. "For now, that is our decision. It is difficult for me to comment on what could happen. But, in principle, I believe that all athletes should have the opportunity to compete, and that other matters should be resolved in a different way," he asserted.

His remarks come in the wake of heightened scrutiny over the participation of Israeli teams in European tournaments, especially as the conflict in Gaza continues to escalate. The debate has sparked discussions about the role of sports organizations in addressing geopolitical issues and the responsibilities they hold towards athletes from conflict-affected regions.