Drug treatment at regular intervals and in sufficient doses prolongs the life expectancy of patients with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, according to a Turkish medical doctor and university professor.

Fevzi Altuntas, who is also the president of the World Apheresis Association says that new treatments in lymphoma are promising.

September 15 marks the World Lymphoma Awareness Day, which aims at bringing together patients, caregivers, health care professionals and others concerned and affected by lymphoma around the world. This year’s theme is Small Things Build Confidence.

"Lymphoma is a heterogeneous group of diseases in which significant differences are observed even among patients with the same type of disease,” said Altuntas, who is professor of hematology at Ankara based Yildirim Beyazit University.

“In lymphoma, both the disease, the treatment and the recovery process of the disease are individualized, almost like fingerprints, everyone's disease and prognosis are different from each other. Atluntas explained to Anadolu news agency.

Controlling the spread

“Taking medication at regular intervals and in adequate doses prolongs life,” he noted. “One of the most important indicators for survival in lymphoma treatment is the total dose of medication taken in the first months.”

Atluntas further states: “For this reason, treatment periods given at intervals of two or three weeks should not be delayed unless there is a medical necessity.”

Explaining that lymphoma occurs as a result of excessive proliferation of blood cells called lymphocytes in the lymph nodes, he said that cancerous lymphocytes can also grow in the spleen, liver, bone marrow and other tissues or organs other than the lymph nodes.

The Hematologist also pointed out that infected lymphoid cells can spread to other parts of the body through blood and lymph circulation.

Noting that the risk factors in the development of lymphoma are listed as genetics, immunosuppression, environmental factors, viruses, bacteria, parasites, chemical and physical agents, radiation, chemotherapy, collagen tissue diseases, impairment of the immune system and immune system diseases, Altuntas emphasized that smoking and use of other tobacco products are among the most important risk factors.

Prevalence

Noting that the incidence of all types of lymphoma in Türkiye is estimated to be approximately 10 per 100,000, Altuntas said: “Lymphoma disease is a type of cancer that increases with age.”

“When it comes to advanced ages, the incidence may increase up to 60 per 100,000,” he said. According to Altuntas, more than 1 million lymphoma patients live all over the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) data indicates that 290,000 malignant non-Hodgkin lymphomas cases are diagnosed globally every year.

Altuntas said that lymph node size in places such as neck, armpit, groin, high fever of 38 C and above in the body, weight loss, loss of 10% or more of the current body weight in the last six months, especially without dieting, night sweats, itching on the skin, weakness, fatigue, fondness and any finding belonging to the affected organ may be a sign of lymphoma.

“The first complaint is often the discovery of a painless swelling in the lymph nodes,” he said. “In Hodgkin's lymphoma, this swelling is particularly often located on the left above the collarbone. Lymph nodes in the armpit and groin may also be enlarged.”

Importance of early diagnosis

The senior medic also emphasized early diagnosis, which is very important in treatment, and said that early diagnosis is very important.

“In case of painless, rubbery, mobile lymph node swelling, accompanied by high fever and weight loss, it is necessary to consult a health institution immediately,” he added.

Noting that lymphoma is a treatable disease, Altuntas said: “Lymphoma is one of the types of cancer that has a high chance of cure, that is, it will not recur after treatment.”

“Lymphoma is treated with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and in selected cases with radiotherapy,” he added. “Currently, the aim of the studies in the world and in Türkiye in the treatment of lymphoma is to make lymphoma a chronic disease that can be controlled like high blood pressure and diabetes.”

Psychological and social support

Pointing out that lymphoma can cause patients to live in uncertainty or create doubts in their minds, Altuntas said that in the field of psycho-oncology, psychological changes that are considered normal for grief reaction and adaptation can be experienced by the patients.

“Psychological disorders such as depression and anxiety disorders that negatively affect quality of life, patient experience and treatment success may also be observed,” he added.

Noting that psychosocial problems may lead to severe conditions such as treatment dropout, interruption of treatment, divorce and loss, Altuntas said: “For this reason, both psychological and social support is important and necessary in the treatment of lymphoma, as in any cancer treatment.”