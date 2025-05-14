logo
english
POLITICSAFRICATÜRKİYEOPINIONFEATURESSPORTS
Gabon transfers wife and son of former President Bongo to house arrest
The wife and son of Gabon's former President Ali Bongo Ondimba have been transferred from prison to house arrest.
Gabon transfers wife and son of former President Bongo to house arrest
Thiam re-elected head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party
Two days after resigning as the head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party, former international banker Tidjane Thiam was re-elected to the post on Wednesday.
Thiam re-elected head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party
Mali judge expected to order reopening of Barrick mine under new management
A Malian judge is expected to order on Thursday the reopening of Barrick Mining's Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine under new management at the request of Mali's government.
Mali judge expected to order reopening of Barrick mine under new management
‘No food, no water, just death’: Sudan’s tears become Chad’s burden
‘No food, no water, just death’: Sudan’s tears become Chad’s burden
Chad strains under the weight of sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their country.
How nurses in Kenya, Nigeria and Mali fight against odds to save lives
How nurses in Kenya, Nigeria and Mali fight against odds to save lives
Unpunished crimes: British soldiers’ reign of rape and murder in Kenya
Unpunished crimes: British soldiers’ reign of rape and murder in Kenya
Türkiye urges dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve disputes
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses Ankara's readiness to contribute toward achieving a "lasting and sustainable solution".
Türkiye urges dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve disputes
Opinion
opinion
Ziyad Motala
An outdated charter: How the US Constitution enables tyranny
Long revered as a beacon of liberty, the American Constitution has become a vessel of impunity – empowering an imperial presidency that shields corruption and leaves the country an outlier among democracies.
Why Lomé conference on African debt marks a turning point
Algeria massacres: Has France heeded the lessons from its colonial atrocities?
By Amir Zia
What keeps bringing India and Pakistan to the verge of war?
Commodity smuggling: A silent killer of Africa’s economic future
DR Congo coach Bukasa resigns after U20 AFCON elimination
Bukasa’s decision draws the curtain on a tenure that saw DR Congo make strides at youth level despite the disappointment at the AFCON tournament.
DR Congo coach Bukasa resigns after U20 AFCON elimination
Featured Story
Ayelabola: The Nigerian model who went off 'limits' to set world catwalk record
ARTS & CULTURE
Ayelabola: The Nigerian model who went off 'limits' to set world catwalk record
Life
Loumeto-Ndounzi: The electronics engineer adding value to Congo’s diet
Loumeto-Ndounzi: The electronics engineer adding value to Congo’s diet
AMVCA 2025: Why dark, heavy themes took accolades at African film awards
AMVCA 2025: Why dark, heavy themes took accolades at African film awards
Lucrative underground trade: Why smugglers are eyeing ants not just ivory
Lucrative underground trade: Why smugglers are eyeing ants not just ivory
How coffee is brewing a culture of Somali renaissance
How coffee is brewing a culture of Somali renaissance
More News
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Türkiye entered a new phase in its fight for "terror-free Türkiye" with the terrorist group PKK's decision to disband, says President Erdogan.
Mauritania's ex-president jailed 15 years after appealing 5-year imprisonment over corruption
An appeals court has sentenced Mauritania's former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to 15 years in prison for abuse of office and illicit enrichment, an increase from the original five-year term.
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
TPLF, a leading opposition party that has dominated Ethiopian politics for decades, has been banned from any political activity, the country's electoral commission said on Wednesday.
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
A Zimbabwean court has released on bail scores of anti-government protesters who were being held in custody for taking part in a demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Politics
Guinea's military government sets new election date
Guinea's military government sets new election date
Trump’s first 100 days - fast, furious, and floundering
Trump’s first 100 days - fast, furious, and floundering
Fifty-six years on, Somalia hopes to deepen democracy with one-man-one-vote election
Fifty-six years on, Somalia hopes to deepen democracy with one-man-one-vote election
Gabon coup leader Nguema wins presidential election
Gabon coup leader Nguema wins presidential election
Videos
First Hijab-wearing model Halima explains her struggles
00:00
Abdelkrim al-Khattabi: Scholar, warrior,revolutionary
00:00
Exclusive: Guardians From Hell
01:45
The Fish River Canyon, the largest in Africa
00:30
Sports
Tennis: Andy Murray, Djokovic part ways ahead of French Open
Tennis: Andy Murray, Djokovic part ways ahead of French Open
Andy Murray will no longer be working as Novak Djokovic's coach after six months and no title.
Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi placed in induced coma after surgery - reports
Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi placed in induced coma after surgery - reports
Taiwo Awoniyi's condition is not considered life-threatening and it is understood the coma will help restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate.
Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi undergoes surgery after Forest injury - reports
Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi undergoes surgery after Forest injury - reports
Taiwo Awoniyi suffered the injury when he collided with a post during Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester at the City Ground on Sunday.
U20 AFCON teams clash in quarter-finals for coveted World Cup slots
U20 AFCON teams clash in quarter-finals for coveted World Cup slots
A World Cup ticket is guaranteed for each of the four semi-finalists.
Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0 leaving Blues' chances of Champions League football in jeopardy
Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0 leaving Blues' chances of Champions League football in jeopardy
Newcastle have taken a huge step towards qualifying for the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea, whose chances for Champions League football now in jeopardy.
Podcasts
TRT Afrika Daily News Brief: May 14
03:22
TRT Afrika Daily News Brief: May 14
Bird Flu: Should We Be Worried?
06:56
Bird Flu: Should We Be Worried?
At what ages are people getting old?
05:36
At what ages are people getting old?
Space Farming: The Tiny Plant with a Big Future
04:31
Space Farming: The Tiny Plant with a Big Future
Explore
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Trump faces backlash over plan to accept Boeing gift from Qatar
Trump faces backlash over plan to accept Boeing gift from Qatar
Campaigns start as Burundi gears up for legislative, local elections
Campaigns start as Burundi gears up for legislative, local elections
Trump expresses hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Trump expresses hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Sierra Leone reports more than 2,000 Mpox cases, 11 deaths
Sierra Leone reports more than 2,000 Mpox cases, 11 deaths
Finland returns royal stool looted from Benin
Finland returns royal stool looted from Benin
Egypt yet to name new envoy to Israel amid tensions over Gaza
Egypt yet to name new envoy to Israel amid tensions over Gaza
Mali's transitional president dissolves political parties
Mali's transitional president dissolves political parties
Improvised explosive device kills eight gold miners in Niger
Improvised explosive device kills eight gold miners in Niger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us