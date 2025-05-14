Gabon transfers wife and son of former President Bongo to house arrestGabon transfers wife and son of former President Bongo to house arrest
Thiam re-elected head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition partyThiam re-elected head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party
Mali judge expected to order reopening of Barrick mine under new managementMali judge expected to order reopening of Barrick mine under new management
‘No food, no water, just death’: Sudan’s tears become Chad’s burden‘No food, no water, just death’: Sudan’s tears become Chad’s burden
Türkiye urges dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve disputesTürkiye urges dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve disputes
An outdated charter: How the US Constitution enables tyranny
Long revered as a beacon of liberty, the American Constitution has become a vessel of impunity – empowering an imperial presidency that shields corruption and leaves the country an outlier among democracies.Long revered as a beacon of liberty, the American Constitution has become a vessel of impunity – empowering an imperial presidency that shields corruption and leaves the country an outlier among democracies.
DR Congo coach Bukasa resigns after U20 AFCON eliminationDR Congo coach Bukasa resigns after U20 AFCON elimination
Bukasa’s decision draws the curtain on a tenure that saw DR Congo make strides at youth level despite the disappointment at the AFCON tournament.Bukasa’s decision draws the curtain on a tenure that saw DR Congo make strides at youth level despite the disappointment at the AFCON tournament.
First Hijab-wearing model Halima explains her strugglesFirst Hijab-wearing model Halima explains her struggles
Abdelkrim al-Khattabi: Scholar, warrior,revolutionaryAbdelkrim al-Khattabi: Scholar, warrior,revolutionary
Exclusive: Guardians From HellExclusive: Guardians From Hell
The Fish River Canyon, the largest in AfricaThe Fish River Canyon, the largest in Africa
Tennis: Andy Murray, Djokovic part ways ahead of French Open
Andy Murray will no longer be working as Novak Djokovic's coach after six months and no title.
Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi placed in induced coma after surgery - reports
Taiwo Awoniyi's condition is not considered life-threatening and it is understood the coma will help restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate.
Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi undergoes surgery after Forest injury - reports
Taiwo Awoniyi suffered the injury when he collided with a post during Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester at the City Ground on Sunday.
U20 AFCON teams clash in quarter-finals for coveted World Cup slots
A World Cup ticket is guaranteed for each of the four semi-finalists.
Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0 leaving Blues' chances of Champions League football in jeopardy
Newcastle have taken a huge step towards qualifying for the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea, whose chances for Champions League football now in jeopardy.
