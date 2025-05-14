logo
Sky’s the Limit: TEKNOFEST TRNC 2025 underway with a dazzling tech showcase
Spotlight
Thiam re-elected head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party
Two days after resigning as the head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party, former international banker Tidjane Thiam was re-elected to the post on Wednesday.
‘No food, no water, just death’: Sudan’s tears become Chad’s burden
Chad strains under the weight of sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their country.
By Pauline Odhiambo, Pauline Odhiambo
How nurses in Kenya, Nigeria and Mali fight against odds to save lives
African nurses endure relentless shifts, work with severely limited resources, and are often required to make impossible choices in the line of duty.
Unpunished crimes: British soldiers’ reign of rape and murder in Kenya
Decades of trauma, shattered lives and unanswered cries for justice have kept the survivors of sexual assault by British soldiers in Kenya trapped in a cycle of pain.
Burundi’s burden: DRC refugees caught between war and misery
By Pauline Odhiambo, Pauline Odhiambo
African women sow survival strategies amid climate change
Pauline Odhiambo
DRC-Rwanda deal: Peace at heart or US mineral interests?
Emmanuel OduorEmmanuel Oduor
Midwives’ Day: Unsung heroes of childbirth crisis management
Stigma, myth and scale worsen Africa’s mpox crisis
Sudan’s famine: ‘My children ask me daily, ‘When will we eat?’
Omar al-Mukhtar: The enduring legacy of Libya’s ‘Lion of the Desert’
By Staff Reporter
Türkiye-Somalia hydrocarbon alliance is the spark region needs
Malaria crisis: How Africa's progress is grinding to a halt amid funding cuts
How goats and chickens are transforming education in Zimbabwe
By Pauline Odhiambo, Pauline Odhiambo
Fifty-six years on, Somalia hopes to deepen democracy with one-man-one-vote election
Nigeria: Why violence is a recurring nightmare for Plateau State communities
Why tourism is at the heart of Somalia’s changing narrative
Sylvia Chebet
Sudan war in third year: Army gains, the displaced hope for home return
Abdulwasiu Hassan
How Nigeria can tide over trade shocks and oil slips
Why Türkiye is Africa’s most trusted partner in peace and development
Why Türkiye is Africa’s most trusted partner in peace and developmentThe Antalya Diplomacy Forum illustrated how Türkiye has struck a delicate balance in its relationship with African countries, building trust and enabling cooperation without the high-handedness characterising the West’s dealings with the continent.
By Millicent Akeyo
