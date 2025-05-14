Sky’s the Limit: TEKNOFEST TRNC 2025 underway with a dazzling tech showcase

FEATURES
TEKNOFEST TRNC 2025 isn’t just a festival—it’s where science meets spectacle, jets roar, drones dance, and the future quite literally takes flight in Lefkosa.TEKNOFEST TRNC 2025 isn’t just a festival—it’s where science meets spectacle, jets roar, drones dance, and the future quite literally takes flight in Lefkosa.
Spotlight
Two days after resigning as the head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party, former international banker Tidjane Thiam was re-elected to the post on Wednesday.Two days after resigning as the head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party, former international banker Tidjane Thiam was re-elected to the post on Wednesday.
Chad strains under the weight of sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their country.Chad strains under the weight of sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their country.
African nurses endure relentless shifts, work with severely limited resources, and are often required to make impossible choices in the line of duty.African nurses endure relentless shifts, work with severely limited resources, and are often required to make impossible choices in the line of duty.
Decades of trauma, shattered lives and unanswered cries for justice have kept the survivors of sexual assault by British soldiers in Kenya trapped in a cycle of pain.Decades of trauma, shattered lives and unanswered cries for justice have kept the survivors of sexual assault by British soldiers in Kenya trapped in a cycle of pain.
Burundi's burden: DRC refugees caught between war and misery
The humanitarian crisis triggered by fighting in DRC has deepened as thousands of Congolese refugees sheltered in Burundi grapple with overcrowding in camps, disease, and declining aid.
Fifty-six years on, Somalia hopes to deepen democracy with one-man-one-vote election
After 56 years of waiting, Somalia stands at the cusp of history, striving to ensure universal suffrage and its first direct election despite political and regional challenges.
Spotlight Authors
Why Türkiye is Africa's most trusted partner in peace and development
The Antalya Diplomacy Forum illustrated how Türkiye has struck a delicate balance in its relationship with African countries, building trust and enabling cooperation without the high-handedness characterising the West's dealings with the continent.