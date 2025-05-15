Video
A diplomat who has been serving in the Middle East has been appointed Djibouti's minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, replacing Youssouf who served in the position for almost 20 years.A diplomat who has been serving in the Middle East has been appointed Djibouti's minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, replacing Youssouf who served in the position for almost 20 years.
Trump says he would 'love' to run against Obama in 2028Trump says he would 'love' to run against Obama in 2028
The US President's remarks came a day after he said that he is “not joking” about trying to serve a third term, the clearest indication that he is considering ways to breach a constitutional barrier.The US President's remarks came a day after he said that he is “not joking” about trying to serve a third term, the clearest indication that he is considering ways to breach a constitutional barrier.
Niger withdraws from Lake Chad Multinational Joint Task ForceNiger withdraws from Lake Chad Multinational Joint Task Force
Niger has repeatedly accused Nigeria of supporting foreign forces in a bid to destabilise it, which Abuja denies.Niger has repeatedly accused Nigeria of supporting foreign forces in a bid to destabilise it, which Abuja denies.
UN fears fresh conflict in South Sudan amid reports of VP Machar arrest
The country is on the brink of relapsing into widespread conflict, says the UN mission in South Sudan, after the opposition said its leader Riek Machar was arrested.The country is on the brink of relapsing into widespread conflict, says the UN mission in South Sudan, after the opposition said its leader Riek Machar was arrested.
South Sudan president ordered VP Machar's house arrest - governmentSouth Sudan president ordered VP Machar's house arrest - government
President Salva Kiir "directed the placement of Dr Riek Machar under house arrest," information minister and government spokesman Michael Makuei Lueth said.President Salva Kiir "directed the placement of Dr Riek Machar under house arrest," information minister and government spokesman Michael Makuei Lueth said.
Zimbabwe president appoints new army chief amid ruling party infightingZimbabwe president appoints new army chief amid ruling party infighting
It comes ahead of planned nationwide demonstrations on Monday called by a one-time veteran of the president's ZANU-PF party.It comes ahead of planned nationwide demonstrations on Monday called by a one-time veteran of the president's ZANU-PF party.