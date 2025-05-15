logo
POLITICS
Guinea's military government sets new election date
The announcement comes a month after the government set September 21, 2025, as the date for a constitutional referendum, which it said would be a precursor to a return to constitutional rule.
Trump’s first 100 days - fast, furious, and floundering
Despite a blitz of executive orders and sweeping rhetoric, Trump’s early second-term agenda has produced little lasting policy, and even less alignment with voter’s top concerns.
Tanzania main opposition party Chadema barred from upcoming elections
The electoral body disqualified Chadema party from general election and all by-elections for the next five years.
Fifty-six years on, Somalia hopes to deepen democracy with one-man-one-vote election
Gabon coup leader Nguema wins presidential election
African Union chair nominates Togo’s President Gnassingbe as mediator in DR Congo conflict
'A serious crime': Why is Zambian President Hichilema worried about sleeping ministers?
Staff Reporter
African Union mediators arrive in South Sudan to salvage peace deal
Nigerian President Tinubu travels to France as Sahel officials visit Russia
Niger frees ministers of Bazoum's overthrown government
Sahel bloc foreign ministers to visit Moscow for talks with their Russian counterpart
Video
South Africa stands firm on ICJ case
00:00
Gabon’s military leader to run for a 7-year term
02:41
Kiir fires government officials
04:00
Niger’s leader Tiani on first visit to battlefield
00:55
"I wasn't thinking like the world is watching.''
03:22
Djibouti appoints new foreign minister after Mahamoud Ali Youssouf's election as head of AU
A diplomat who has been serving in the Middle East has been appointed Djibouti's minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, replacing Youssouf who served in the position for almost 20 years.
Trump says he would 'love' to run against Obama in 2028
The US President's remarks came a day after he said that he is “not joking” about trying to serve a third term, the clearest indication that he is considering ways to breach a constitutional barrier.
Niger withdraws from Lake Chad Multinational Joint Task Force
Niger has repeatedly accused Nigeria of supporting foreign forces in a bid to destabilise it, which Abuja denies.
opinion
UN fears fresh conflict in South Sudan amid reports of VP Machar arrest
The country is on the brink of relapsing into widespread conflict, says the UN mission in South Sudan, after the opposition said its leader Riek Machar was arrested.
Mozambique leader meets rival Mondlane for talks amid tensions
Namibia’s first female President Nandi-Ndaitwah appoints female vice-president
Gabon coup leader Nguema among approved presidential candidates
Namibia's new President Nandi-Ndaitwah vows to diversify economy
Gabon: Campaigns begin ahead of April’s presidential election
There are eight candidates in the race, including transition President Oligui Nguema.
South Sudan president ordered VP Machar's house arrest - government
President Salva Kiir "directed the placement of Dr Riek Machar under house arrest," information minister and government spokesman Michael Makuei Lueth said.
Zimbabwe president appoints new army chief amid ruling party infighting
It comes ahead of planned nationwide demonstrations on Monday called by a one-time veteran of the president's ZANU-PF party.
