OPINION
An outdated charter: How the US Constitution enables tyranny
Long revered as a beacon of liberty, the American Constitution has become a vessel of impunity – empowering an imperial presidency that shields corruption and leaves the country an outlier among democracies.
Ziyad Motala
Why Lomé conference on African debt marks a turning point
Africa’s current external debt accounts for just over 10% of all external debt by developing countries The continent's debt is only a “problem” because the financial system has – so far – intractably made it so.
Algeria massacres: Has France heeded the lessons from its colonial atrocities?
The French state seems not to fathom the presence of certain foreign cultures, which highlights what is tantamount to hypocrisy, as it uses its secularism to justify what is really racism.
What keeps bringing India and Pakistan to the verge of war?
New Delhi and Islamabad are once again hurling allegations and bullets at each other in what has become a dangerous pattern that can easily escalate into a full-scale war.
By Amir Zia
Commodity smuggling: A silent killer of Africa’s economic future
The Ghana Revenue Authority found that the country loses over GHS 10 billion (approximately US $720 million) annually due to smuggling — an amount that could fund critical infrastructure, health, or education programs.
AFRICOM’s attacks on Traoré backfire as Africans rally in his support
AFRICOM’s attacks on Traoré backfire as Africans rally in his supportAs a revolutionary Pan-Africanist, President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso has grown popular among Africans worldwide as his ascent to power is viewed as one that rid the Sahelian nation of the shackles of French and Western hegemony.
Tinubu’s ‘Enough is Enough’: Turning Nigeria’s presidential directives into tangible security gains
AfCFTA: Leveraging Africa’s free-trade initiative to counter Trump’s tariff hikes
At the edge of tomorrow: How AI could reshape Africa’s workforce for women
US-China tariff war is not just about trade, it’s a classic power struggle
Trump's Tariffs and Africa: The Ripple Effects of a Trade War
Feeding the world: How Africa's traditional agricultural practices are critical for the future
Türkiye’s diplomatic balancing act in a fractured world
By Melike Hocaoglu
The West made a mockery of democracy. Now the joke is on them.
Five lessons from Eritrea’s self-reliance in an era of global aid cuts
Why Türkiye is betting big on Latin America – and winning
Why Türkiye is betting big on Latin America – and winningAs Latin America rethinks its global alliances, Türkiye is stepping in with more than trade deals—it's building a long game around diplomacy, defence, and cultural soft power.
Africa’s greatest health challenges won’t be solved without female scientists
The hidden kingdoms: Unveiling Africa’s untold legends and bold innovations
‘Ready to fight till the end’: Understanding Beijing’s new turn of phrase
Rasool’s expulsion a premeditated Move by the Trump Administration
Slashing aid is a moral and strategic catastrophe for the world’s children
Slashing aid is a moral and strategic catastrophe for the world’s childrenCutting foreign aid forces impossible choices, deepens global crises, and puts the lives of millions of vulnerable children at risk—both a moral failure and a strategic misstep.
