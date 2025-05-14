Tinubu’s ‘Enough is Enough’: Turning Nigeria’s presidential directives into tangible security gains

Why Lomé conference on African debt marks a turning pointWhy Lomé conference on African debt marks a turning point
Africa's current external debt accounts for just over 10% of all external debt by developing countries The continent's debt is only a "problem" because the financial system has – so far – intractably made it so.
Algeria massacres: Has France heeded the lessons from its colonial atrocities?Algeria massacres: Has France heeded the lessons from its colonial atrocities?
The French state seems not to fathom the presence of certain foreign cultures, which highlights what is tantamount to hypocrisy, as it uses its secularism to justify what is really racism.
What keeps bringing India and Pakistan to the verge of war?What keeps bringing India and Pakistan to the verge of war?
New Delhi and Islamabad are once again hurling allegations and bullets at each other in what has become a dangerous pattern that can easily escalate into a full-scale war.New Delhi and Islamabad are once again hurling allegations and bullets at each other in what has become a dangerous pattern that can easily escalate into a full-scale war.
Commodity smuggling: A silent killer of Africa’s economic futureCommodity smuggling: A silent killer of Africa’s economic future
The Ghana Revenue Authority found that the country loses over GHS 10 billion (approximately US $720 million) annually due to smuggling — an amount that could fund critical infrastructure, health, or education programs.The Ghana Revenue Authority found that the country loses over GHS 10 billion (approximately US $720 million) annually due to smuggling — an amount that could fund critical infrastructure, health, or education programs.
AFRICOM's attacks on Traoré backfire as Africans rally in his support
As a revolutionary Pan-Africanist, President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso has grown popular among Africans worldwide as his ascent to power is viewed as one that rid the Sahelian nation of the shackles of French and Western hegemony.
Why Türkiye is betting big on Latin America – and winning
As Latin America rethinks its global alliances, Türkiye is stepping in with more than trade deals—it's building a long game around diplomacy, defence, and cultural soft power.
Spotlight Authors
Slashing aid is a moral and strategic catastrophe for the world's children
Cutting foreign aid forces impossible choices, deepens global crises, and puts the lives of millions of vulnerable children at risk—both a moral failure and a strategic misstep.