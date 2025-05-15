logo
Gabon transfers wife and son of former President Bongo to house arrest
The wife and son of Gabon's former President Ali Bongo Ondimba have been transferred from prison to house arrest.
‘No food, no water, just death’: Sudan’s tears become Chad’s burden
Chad strains under the weight of sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their country.
Thiam re-elected head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party
Two days after resigning as the head of Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition party, former international banker Tidjane Thiam was re-elected to the post on Wednesday.
Ayelabola: The Nigerian model who went off 'limits' to set world catwalk record
Nigerian model Ololade Ayelabola broke the longest catwalk record after being told she's not tall enough for runway.
How nurses in Kenya, Nigeria and Mali fight against odds to save lives
Loumeto-Ndounzi: The electronics engineer adding value to Congo’s diet
Mauritania's ex-president jailed 15 years after appealing 5-year imprisonment over corruption
An appeals court has sentenced Mauritania's former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to 15 years in prison for abuse of office and illicit enrichment, an increase from the original five-year term.
Why Lomé conference on African debt marks a turning point
Africa’s current external debt accounts for just over 10% of all external debt by developing countries The continent's debt is only a “problem” because the financial system has – so far – intractably made it so.
Algeria massacres: Has France heeded the lessons from its colonial atrocities?
Commodity smuggling: A silent killer of Africa’s economic future
AFRICOM’s attacks on Traoré backfire as Africans rally in his support
Tinubu’s ‘Enough is Enough’: Turning Nigeria’s presidential directives into tangible security gains
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
TPLF, a leading opposition party that has dominated Ethiopian politics for decades, has been banned from any political activity, the country's electoral commission said on Wednesday.
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
A Zimbabwean court has released on bail scores of anti-government protesters who were being held in custody for taking part in a demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
TV5 Monde has become the latest French television channel to be banned from broadcasting in the West African country.
