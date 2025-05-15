Tennis: Andy Murray, Djokovic part ways ahead of French OpenTennis: Andy Murray, Djokovic part ways ahead of French Open
DR Congo coach Bukasa resigns after U20 AFCON eliminationDR Congo coach Bukasa resigns after U20 AFCON elimination
Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi placed in induced coma after surgery - reportsNigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi placed in induced coma after surgery - reports
Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0 leaving Blues' chances of Champions League football in jeopardy
Newcastle have taken a huge step towards qualifying for the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea, whose chances for Champions League football now in jeopardy.Newcastle have taken a huge step towards qualifying for the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea, whose chances for Champions League football now in jeopardy.
Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi undergoes surgery after Forest injury - reportsNigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi undergoes surgery after Forest injury - reports
