Tennis: Andy Murray, Djokovic part ways ahead of French Open
Andy Murray will no longer be working as Novak Djokovic's coach after six months and no title.
DR Congo coach Bukasa resigns after U20 AFCON elimination
Bukasa’s decision draws the curtain on a tenure that saw DR Congo make strides at youth level despite the disappointment at the AFCON tournament.
Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi placed in induced coma after surgery - reports
Taiwo Awoniyi's condition is not considered life-threatening and it is understood the coma will help restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate.
Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0 leaving Blues' chances of Champions League football in jeopardy
Newcastle have taken a huge step towards qualifying for the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea, whose chances for Champions League football now in jeopardy.
Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi undergoes surgery after Forest injury - reports
Taiwo Awoniyi suffered the injury when he collided with a post during Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester at the City Ground on Sunday.
U20 AFCON teams clash in quarter-finals for coveted World Cup slots
A World Cup ticket is guaranteed for each of the four semi-finalists.
