Türkiye urges dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve disputesTürkiye urges dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve disputes
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution processErdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Türkiye entered a new phase in its fight for "terror-free Türkiye" with the terrorist group PKK's decision to disband, says President Erdogan.Türkiye entered a new phase in its fight for "terror-free Türkiye" with the terrorist group PKK's decision to disband, says President Erdogan.
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshedThe end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
From drones to diplomacy, Türkiye’s multi-front strategy has dismantled the PKK’s power and ended its decades-long terrorism — not just through force, but by changing the conditions that allowed terror to take root.From drones to diplomacy, Türkiye’s multi-front strategy has dismantled the PKK’s power and ended its decades-long terrorism — not just through force, but by changing the conditions that allowed terror to take root.
Opinion
Türkiye’s diplomatic balancing act in a fractured world
Whether mediating hostage releases, facilitating trade agreements, or creating a space for dialogue, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum serves as a platform for global engagement, with Ankara establishing itself as a bridge in a divided world.Whether mediating hostage releases, facilitating trade agreements, or creating a space for dialogue, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum serves as a platform for global engagement, with Ankara establishing itself as a bridge in a divided world.
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meetErdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Trump says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan encouraged him to meet Syria's President Alsharaa.Trump says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan encouraged him to meet Syria's President Alsharaa.
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in IstanbulTürkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
The Russian president pointed to Istanbul as a potential venue for “direct talks” with Kiev. The Ukrainian leader swiftly responded by proposing a face-to-face meeting. Will the twain meet?The Russian president pointed to Istanbul as a potential venue for “direct talks” with Kiev. The Ukrainian leader swiftly responded by proposing a face-to-face meeting. Will the twain meet?
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South AsiaPakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Shehbaz Sharif 'profoundly' touched by Erdogan’s 'strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity'.Shehbaz Sharif 'profoundly' touched by Erdogan’s 'strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity'.