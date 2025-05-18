A Nigerian televangelist acquitted of raping young women from his church left South Africa on Sunday, the government said, just days after prosecutors said they would reopen the case.

Timothy Omotoso was last month found not guilty on 32 charges, including rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking, having spent eight years in jail.

The decision drew ire across South Africa after the judge said prosecutors mishandled the case.

The 66-year-old pastor left from Johannesburg's OR Tambo Airport and was barred from returning to South Africa for five years, the department of home affairs said.

Prohibited person

At the time of his departure, Omotoso was classified as a prohibited person having overstayed his visa, the department said.

"Given that he was illegally in the country, he was issued with a notification as an undesirable person, meaning that he will not be able to return to the country for five years," it said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what Omotoso's itinerary was but state broadcaster SABC and Newzroom Afrika television said he was headed for his native Nigeria.

Images broadcast on Sunday afternoon showed Omotoso at the airport in a grey hoodie and sunglasses, chatting to an immigration official.

Appeal against acquittal

A transport ministry official told AFP that Omotoso did not have to seek clearance from them to leave the country.

The denial of re-entry can be appealed after the expiry of the ban, home affairs said.

State prosecutors said this week they would appeal against his acquittal for rape and would investigate the team that handled the case.

"The NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) takes the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful appeal despite the complexities of the legal process," it said.

Church with branches in other countries

Omotoso heads the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church, headquartered at the eastern South African coastal city of Durban.

The JDI has branches in Nigeria and in Israel, according to the South African government.

Omotoso was re-arrested on May 10 on immigration charges and the South African government said he was subject to deportation.

A magistrates' court this week ordered him to be released, ruling that he could not be detained for more than 48 hours without being charged.