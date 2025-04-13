AFRICA
1 min read
Somalia launches nationwide voter registration drive ahead of historic polls
This marks the first time in nearly five decades that Mogadishu residents will visit registration centers.
Somalia launches nationwide voter registration drive ahead of historic polls
Somalia’s voter registration campaign was launched in the capital, Mogadishu. Photo / SONNA / Others
April 13, 2025

Somalia launched a national voter registration campaign on Sunday in the capital Mogadishu, marking a major step ahead of local elections set for late June.

Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan, chairperson of the national independent electoral and boundaries commission, announced during the launch that voter registration will begin on Tuesday, with citizens expected to report to registration centers that day.

This marks the first time in nearly five decades that Mogadishu residents will visit registration centers.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud pledged in 2023 to move Somalia away from its clan-based indirect voting model.

One person, one vote

The cabinet has approved two bills to transition the Horn of Africa nation to one-person, one-vote presidential elections, scheduled for 2026.

Opposition leaders, including former presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, rejected the government's plan. They called the move unilateral and warned they could organize a parallel vote.

The last election in 2022 followed the 4.5 clan-based system, which allocated equal parliamentary shares to four major clans and a half-share to minority groups.

Somalia has not held direct elections since 1967.


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us