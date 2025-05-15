logo
AFRICA
Trump says 'nobody has ever heard of' Lesotho. Here are 10 things about 'The Kingdom in the Sky'
Lesotho says it's "shocked" by US President Donald Trump's insult, arguing the tiny southern African nation is unique and inviting Trump to see its beauty.
Trump says 'nobody has ever heard of' Lesotho. Here are 10 things about 'The Kingdom in the Sky'
What is driving the ‘white genocide’ conspiracy theory in South Africa?
South Africans are relocating to the US after President Trump granted them refugee status as victims of what he called a “white genocide”.
What is driving the ‘white genocide’ conspiracy theory in South Africa?
Tripoli residents told to stay home as clashes erupt in Libya's capital
Libya urges all residents to stay home, avoid going out amid armed clashes following killing of a militia commander.
Tripoli residents told to stay home as clashes erupt in Libya's capital
Opinion
opinion
Deadly rain hit Somalia's Mogadishu on Friday
Among the dead was a young boy whose body was recovered from the debris on one of the damaged streets on Saturday.
Strike kills family of 14 in rescue camp in Sudan's Darfur
Drone attacks hit Port Sudan for sixth straight day
RSF militants launch fresh attacks on eastern, southern areas of Sudan
Sudan cuts ties with UAE over RSF support allegations
At least 23 killed in attacks in Nigeria’s Benue State
Several others were injured as Fulani herdsman set homes on fire, stole food supplies.
At least 23 killed in attacks in Nigeria’s Benue State
Eight killed, 16 injured in South Africa road crash
Four people were critically injured, and 12 were seriously hurt in a collision between a truck, and a passenger vehicle.
Eight killed, 16 injured in South Africa road crash
Severe floods in DRC leave dozens dead, many more missing
Search and rescue operation is underway for survivors in South Kivu, where floods have killed 62 people, with 50 still unaccounted for amid communication breakdowns.
Severe floods in DRC leave dozens dead, many more missing
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us