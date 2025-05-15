Trump says 'nobody has ever heard of' Lesotho. Here are 10 things about 'The Kingdom in the Sky'Trump says 'nobody has ever heard of' Lesotho. Here are 10 things about 'The Kingdom in the Sky'
What is driving the ‘white genocide’ conspiracy theory in South Africa?What is driving the ‘white genocide’ conspiracy theory in South Africa?
Tripoli residents told to stay home as clashes erupt in Libya's capitalTripoli residents told to stay home as clashes erupt in Libya's capital
Deadly rain hit Somalia's Mogadishu on Friday
Among the dead was a young boy whose body was recovered from the debris on one of the damaged streets on Saturday.Among the dead was a young boy whose body was recovered from the debris on one of the damaged streets on Saturday.
Eight killed, 16 injured in South Africa road crashEight killed, 16 injured in South Africa road crash
Four people were critically injured, and 12 were seriously hurt in a collision between a truck, and a passenger vehicle.Four people were critically injured, and 12 were seriously hurt in a collision between a truck, and a passenger vehicle.
Severe floods in DRC leave dozens dead, many more missingSevere floods in DRC leave dozens dead, many more missing
Search and rescue operation is underway for survivors in South Kivu, where floods have killed 62 people, with 50 still unaccounted for amid communication breakdowns.Search and rescue operation is underway for survivors in South Kivu, where floods have killed 62 people, with 50 still unaccounted for amid communication breakdowns.